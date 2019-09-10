CHEAT SHEET
Apple Announces the Cheaper iPhone 11 and the High-End iPhone 11 Pro
Onstage at its Cupertino headquarters, Apple just unveiled the iPhone 11. The new device features a 6.1-inch display, an A13 chip, an improved “night mode” that enables super low-light photography, and the ability to record front-facing slow-motion video. The phone starts at $699, $50 cheaper than the $749 price point of the iPhone XR, which was widely regarded as Apple’s “budget” option.
The company also introduced a new high-end pair of more expensive smartphones, the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max. Both feature additional “sophisticated technology,” including a triple-camera system. The phones take the place of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and will retail for $999 and $1099 respectively.
In addition to the latest iPhones, Apple introduced a $4.99 monthly gaming subscription service it calls Apple Arcade. On the hardware side, the company also unveiled a new base model iPad with a 10.2-inch display, up from 9.7 inches, a new version of its smaller iPad Mini, and a revamped Series 5 Apple Watch with a new always-on display.