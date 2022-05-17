CHEAT SHEET
Apple Delays Plan Requiring In-Person Work Three Days a Week
THINK DIFFERENT, FOR NOW
Citing a rise in Covid-19 cases, Apple delayed a plan mandating that employees return to in-person work three days per week. According to a memo seen by Bloomberg, the requirement, which has been delayed indefinitely, was meant to go into effect on May 23. The company is still expecting workers to come into the office two days per week, as they have been doing since April. Some employees have vocally complained about the in-person requirements, saying that they limit productivity.The tech giant is also again requiring staff in Silicon Valley offices to wear masks in common areas, along with staff members at around 100 retail stores throughout the country.