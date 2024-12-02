Tech

Apple Employee Accuses Company of Spying on Workers

ROTTEN APPLE

The lawsuit, filed by advertising tech employee Amar Bhakta, claimed that the company violated California law in multiple ways.

Amethyst Martinez
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Customers shop at the largest Apple flagship store in Asia in Shanghai, China, on September 22, 2024. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Apple is being sued by a worker after being accused of spying on its staff through their own iClouds and personal devices, and breaking other laws.

The California suit alleged that the company can “engage in physical, video and electronic surveillance of them” via employment policies, even when they’re off the clock, first reported by Semafor.

The lawsuit, filed by advertising tech employee Amar Bhakta, claimed that the company violated California law in multiple ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In marketing materials, Apple declares that it respects human rights, including the right to privacy,” read the suit. “Apple does not extend this respect to its own employees.”

Bhakta, who has worked at Apple since 2020, also said that privacy policies made him remove his Apple employment details off LinkedIn and wouldn’t let him publicly speak about digital advertising.

“In accordance with Apple’s policy, he asked for permission to engage in public speaking about his area of expertise: Digital Advertising,” the suit read. “Apple forbade it.”

The suit said that the “confidentiality restriction in Apple’s employment agreement limits employees’ freedom to speak about their work and Apple’s business... which restricts them from using their own skills and knowledge, developed at Apple, both in a job search and after hire.”

Apple said in a statement to The Verge: “Every employee has the right to discuss their wages, hours and working conditions and this is part of our business conduct policy, which all employees are trained on annually. We strongly disagree with these claims and believe they lack merit.”

“By Apple’s design, most employees instead use a personal iPhone for work reasons,” the suit said. “Apple then claims the right to access, search and use all the Private Life Data contained on the Apple devices Apple compels its employees to use.”

The lawsuit then refers to Apple as a prison yard, and said that all staff, whether working or not, are “subject to Apple’s all-seeing eye.”

Amethyst Martinez

Amethyst Martinez

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsMAGA Goes Into Full Meltdown Mode Over Joe Biden’s Pardon of His Son Hunter
Zachary Folk
us-newsMayor Dies in Police Chase Days After Entire Force Resigns
Grace Harrington
worldShocking Video Shows Yoga Tourist Being Swept Into the Sea
David Gardner
mediaFox News Flubs Breaking News Alert on Hunter Biden Pardon
Brett Bachman
politics‘Morning Joe’ Airs the Same Chilling Clip of Trump’s FBI Pick 3 Times in a Row
Dan Ladden-Hall