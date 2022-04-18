How Ukrainians Are Tracking Russian Troops With Their Looted AirPods

Read it at The Times
Using the “Find My” feature of his Apple AirPods, a Ukrainian man has been tracking the movement of Russian troops after a soldier pillaged the wireless headphones from his home. Vitaliy Semenets claims his AirPods were snatched from Hostomel near Kyiv when occupiers invaded the town last month. When Russian forces withdrew from the region, Semenets used the location technology to track the troops as they retreated across the border to Belarus. The Times reports that the AirPods made their way across the Russian border to Belgorod last week.