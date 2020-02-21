Apple Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Tim Cook Stalker
Apple was granted a restraining order against a man who had allegedly stalked and harassed the company's CEO Tim Cook, The Mercury News reports. The restraining order, granted on Feb. 13 by the Santa Clara Superior Court, mandated that Rakesh “Rocky” Sharma stay at least 200 yards away from Cook, Cook's Palo Alto home, and Apple's Cupertino headquarters. Sharma, from San Francisco, allegedly left Cook and Apple threatening voicemails and tagged Cook in sexual photos he posted on Twitter. In December and January, Sharma then allegedly trespassed on grounds of Cook’s home. William Burns, Apple’s global security specialist, also said Sharma tried to deliver flowers and champagne to Cook's home on Jan. 15. Sharma left the premises by the time Palo Alto police responded to the scene, Burns said. A hearing on the matter was set for March 3. Apple has not commented on the matter.