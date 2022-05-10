CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Apple’s iPod Is Now Just a Relic of Our Early Noughties Past
SWAN SONG
Read it at Apple Newsroom
After more than 20 years on the market, Apple is discontinuing the iPod, with the iPod Touch, the last remaining model, available in stores and online only as long as supplies last. Apple first introduced the iPod in October 2001 when the company was still known almost exclusively for computers, revolutionizing both the brand and the digital music landscape. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s worldwide marketing senior vice president, said that “the spirit of the iPod lives on,” despite the fact that the device, whose sales have consistently fallen, will no longer grace the shelves.