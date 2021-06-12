CHEAT SHEET
    Apple Limits How Much Info DOJ Can Request After Trump Admin Subpoenaed House Dems’ Records

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Peter Macdiarmid/Getty

    Apple will limit the amount of information it provides in response to legal requests from government agencies, the company said late Friday. The iPhone maker will divulge no more than 25 unique identifiers for phone numbers and email addresses per subpoena. The change comes in the wake of revelations that the Justice Department under former President Donald Trump subpoenaed Apple for communications data from two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), in 2017 and 2018. Apple provided the DOJ with 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses related to the communications of Schiff, Swalwell, their aides, and their family members.

