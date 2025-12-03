Apple Music Reveals Top Song for 2025

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
I’ve always approached so-called “miracle” beauty products with caution—lash and brow growth serum included. While these volumizing serums never struck me as outright gimmicks per se, I remained unconvinced that they could truly deliver the fuller, more voluminous lashes and naturally defined brows they promised. This perception changed when a close friend of mine with impossibly long lashes told me her secret was the GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum.
After hearing how quickly it transformed her lashes, I decided to try it myself. Although I’ve been fortunate to inherit long lashes genetically, they lacked depth and impact without mascara. Within three weeks of consistently using GrandeLASH-MD, I noticed my lashes looked darker and less sparse. By the six-week mark, the effect was striking enough that I *almost* looked as though I had lash extensions.
Given the impact that the brand’s lash serum made, I decided to give its GrandeBrow formula a shot. Like many of us who came of age in the late ’90s and early 2000s, I fell victim to the ultra-thin brow trend and overplucked mine into a sperm-like shape. Unfortunately, the damage lingered well into adulthood. In just four weeks, it revived my sparse, uneven brows to a fuller, bushier state (exactly the look I was going for). I’ve been using both serums consistently for almost five years now, and I’ve never experienced any side effects or irritation.
Whether you’re hoping to take a break from pricey lash extensions or want to correct thinning or overplucked brows, the Grande Cosmetics Lash & Brow Power Pair Set (available exclusively at Ulta) is a worthwhile investment—especially when it’s on sale. The set contains both the clinically-backed GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum and the GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum. For a limited time, score the power couple for just $72 (a $141 value).