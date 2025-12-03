Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Apple Music Reveals Top Song for 2025

2025 BANGERS
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.02.25 7:51PM EST 
Apple Music app.
SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Apple Music has released its most-listened-to music of 2025 worldwide. Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” topped the charts as Apple’s no. 1 most-streamed song of 2025. The runner-up on the list was “Luther” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, followed by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile.” The app released its annual report on users’ music habits on Dec. 2. It is generated by tracking users’ listening history, including plays and time spent listening, to create personalized summaries of their top songs, artists, albums, and genres. Users can access Apple Replay ’25, which gives listeners a personalized playlist compiled from their musical journey that year. The feature started in 2019 as a weekly update, but in 2022, it added a similar format to Spotify Wrapped’s yearly look back.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Tour Bus Falls Into Gorge Killing At Least 5 People
TRAVEL DISASTER
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.02.25 4:34PM EST 
An image of the bus crash in Uttarakhand, India.
SDRF

A bus filled with tourists fell into a 230-foot gorge in northern India, killing at least five people. The vehicle, which carried around 28 passengers, crashed on Monday after veering off a popular road in the state of Uttarakhand, officials said. Five units were dispatched for rescue operations. Officials later confirmed that five people died at the scene. Survivors were pulled from the ravine and taken to local hospitals. Work is underway to identify the victims and notify their families, with many of those on board believed to be from outside the state, according to authorities. An official cause of the crash has yet to be determined as police have opened an investigation into the fatal incident, authorities said. In October, a bus accident killed at least 25 people after colliding with a motorcycle on a highway in India. The bike became lodged under the bus and was dragged, resulting in sparks that triggered the vehicle’s fuel tank to explode.

Read it at The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Cross a Few Names Off Your Gift List With This QVC Fragrance Sale—Up to 30% Off
SWEET GIFTS
AD BY QVC
Published 12.02.25 12:00AM EST 
Tenacity fragrance three-piece gift set displayed on a pastel graphic background with teal, yellow, and white layers highlighting the perfume bottle, travel spray, and sample vial.
QVC

Looking for a gift that feels elevated? Perfume and cologne are an easy win. They add a touch of luxury and elegance with just a small spritz. Whether you’re shopping for a loved one or yourself, these select fragrances from QVC deliver bold, memorable notes and are up to 30% off right now.

philosophy amazing grace eau de parfum
13% off the original price
Buy At QVC$67

With fresh, floral notes, amazing grace by philosophy is one of the nation’s most popular fragrances for women. Users praise its clean scent that doesn’t feel overpowering.

LWYA by Kim Gravel EDP Fragrance 2pc Gift Set
10% off the original price
Buy At QVC$53

This two-piece set comes has two scent profiles, Tenacity and Vivacity. Tenacity has a floral green fruity scent with notes of bergamot, green apple, rhubarb, and violet. Vivacity, on the other hand, offers a bright citrus herbal scent with hints of pink pomelo, violet, and green tea.

TOVA Anniversary Fragrance Collection
20% off the original price
Buy At QVC$92

This gift set comes with two perfumes—the Signature Platinum eau de parfum and pure parfum. The former weaves a seductive blend of bergamot, jasmine, and lavender, while the latter is crafted with botanical oils aged for three months to deepen the richness and intensity.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Reality TV Medium Reveals Health Struggles After Brain Surgery
HEALTH BATTLE
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.02.25 4:36PM EST 
Hollywood Medium’s Tyler Henry.
Hollywood Medium’s Tyler Henry. E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry, 29, has revealed that he is struggling with his short-term memory after emergency brain surgery last month. Last month, Henry’s husband, Clint Goodwin, told fans that the TV star underwent emergency brain surgery after doctors found a “cyst and swelling.” Henry had his third surgery a few weeks ago, which removed the cyst, with the reality star stating, “This isn’t my first rodeo.” His first surgery to remove a congenital cyst was when he was just 18 years old. The second, in May, removed a “colloid tumor.” He was then on bed rest for a month after the operation. “Swelling slowly returned,” Goodwin said. The Hollywood Medium star told fans that his short-term memory loss has left him feeling like a “goldfish” because he is only “able to hold on to about 10 minutes of short-term memory.” The star said he is remaining optimistic. “My memory is gradually getting better.” Henry has developed a following through his predictions to some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Megan Fox, Rick Fox, and the Kardashians.

Read it at The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
‘Sex and the City’ Star Reveals Reaction to Character’s Sexual Shortcomings
GET IT WHILE IT'S HOT!
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.02.25 3:29PM EST 
Actor Kyle MacLachlan and actress Kristin Davis attend the Screening of the Season Three Premiere on "Sex & the Cit.y"
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

More than 20 years after he appeared on Sex and the City, Kyle MacLachlan reunited with his on-screen wife to share his initial reaction to learning about his character’s shortcomings. On the series, MacLachlan’s character, Dr. Trey MacDougal, and New York City socialite Charlotte York married and appeared to be the picture-perfect couple. However, Trey had a co-dependent relationship with his mother, Bunny, who came between the couple. Charlotte also learned that Trey suffered from impotence. MacLachlan appeared on the Are You a Charlotte? podcast, which is hosted by Kristin Davis, who played York. When Davis asked him about signing on for the role, MacLachlan explained that, initially, he was “kind of excited” about playing the bachelor—until the casting meeting, when the series’ executive producers told him about where his storyline was headed. The actor said he was told, “There are two things. [His] domineering [mother] and he’s impotent.” Davis burst out laughing as the Twin Peaks actor said, “I was like, ‘Oh, mother eff.’” Ultimately, MacLachlan didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity. “It’s a talented cast, talented writers and the show was incredibly popular,” he said. MacLachlan appeared in seasons three and four.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Get Fuller Lashes and Brows Fast With This Discounted Duo
LASHING OUT
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 12.02.25 1:13PM EST 
Grande Cosmetics sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Grande Cosmetics.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve always approached so-called “miracle” beauty products with caution—lash and brow growth serum included. While these volumizing serums never struck me as outright gimmicks per se, I remained unconvinced that they could truly deliver the fuller, more voluminous lashes and naturally defined brows they promised. This perception changed when a close friend of mine with impossibly long lashes told me her secret was the GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum.

After hearing how quickly it transformed her lashes, I decided to try it myself. Although I’ve been fortunate to inherit long lashes genetically, they lacked depth and impact without mascara. Within three weeks of consistently using GrandeLASH-MD, I noticed my lashes looked darker and less sparse. By the six-week mark, the effect was striking enough that I *almost* looked as though I had lash extensions.

Grande Cosmetics Lash and Brow Power Pair Set
$141 Value
See At Ulta$51

Given the impact that the brand’s lash serum made, I decided to give its GrandeBrow formula a shot. Like many of us who came of age in the late ’90s and early 2000s, I fell victim to the ultra-thin brow trend and overplucked mine into a sperm-like shape. Unfortunately, the damage lingered well into adulthood. In just four weeks, it revived my sparse, uneven brows to a fuller, bushier state (exactly the look I was going for). I’ve been using both serums consistently for almost five years now, and I’ve never experienced any side effects or irritation.

Whether you’re hoping to take a break from pricey lash extensions or want to correct thinning or overplucked brows, the Grande Cosmetics Lash & Brow Power Pair Set (available exclusively at Ulta) is a worthwhile investment—especially when it’s on sale. The set contains both the clinically-backed GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum and the GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum. For a limited time, score the power couple for just $72 (a $141 value).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Zoo Announces Sudden Death of ‘Beloved’ Animal
RAINBOW BRIDGE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.02.25 6:30PM EST 
Picture of Athena, a Linnaeus's two-toed sloth
Kara Ingraham/Smithsonian

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C., announced the death of Athena, a 7-year-old sloth. The animal, a Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth, died on Nov. 13 after a “sudden and irreversible decline in health,” the zoo said Tuesday in a Facebook statement. This type of sloth usually lives to a median age of 16 years in captivity, according to the zoo. “Athena had early-onset chronic kidney disease, which made it difficult for her to keep weight on,” the statement read. The sloth began eating less of her favorite foods, and “was slower to wake up,” zoo officials said. On the afternoon of Nov. 13, she was brought to the zoo’s veterinary hospital and given “intravenous fluids and anti-nausea medications” before dying overnight, according to the statement. Zoo officials described the “beloved” sloth as having had a “sassy and curious personality.” Athena first arrived at the zoo when she was 1 year old. “Keepers say Athena showed visitors that sloths aren’t lazy or slow. Instead, they are active and inquisitive animals,” the statement read. The zoo added that visitors can still go to the Small Mammal House to see Vlad and Howie, a pair of male two-toed sloths.

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Quentin Tarantino Reveals the Best Movie of the 21st Century
FILMIC FEATS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.02.25 3:43PM EST 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Quentin Tarantino attends Fortnite Now Playing, celebrating "The Lost Chapter" on November 19, 2025 at the Vista Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Epic Games)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Epic Games

Quentin Tarantino shared his top 10 picks for the best movies of the 21st century, with a war film taking first place. Tarantino named Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down (2001) as the best feature film of the present century in an interview on The Bret Easton Ellis podcast. The Pulp Fiction director opened up about why he loves the war epic, based on the true story of a downed Black Hawk helicopter’s crew during the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia. “I liked it when I first saw it, but I actually think it was so intense that it stopped working for me,” Tarantino said Tuesday. He explained that he watched it a couple more times and has since changed his tune. “This is the only movie that actually goes completely for an Apocalypse Now sense of purpose and visual effect and feeling, and I think it achieves it,” he said, adding: “The feat of direction is beyond extraordinary.” The rest of the films on his surprising list are: Toy Story 3 (#2), Lost in Translation (#3), Dunkirk (#4), There Will Be Blood (#5), Zodiac (#6), Unstoppable (#7), Mad Max: Fury Road (#8), Shaun of the Dead (#9) and Midnight in Paris (#10).

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Miley Cyrus Announces Engagement to Musician Boyfriend
ADORE YOU
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 12.02.25 1:32PM EST 
Published 12.02.25 1:27PM EST 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the Global Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at Dolby Theatre on December 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the Global Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at Dolby Theatre on December 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando are officially engaged after four years of dating, the singer’s reps have confirmed. The couple sparked speculation after stepping out together at the Avatar: Fire And Ash premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, where Cyrus, 33, was spotted flashing a glitzy gold and diamond ring on her left hand, which was later confirmed to be a “bespoke” 14-karat wedding band custom-made by designer Jacquie Aiche. The singer was previously spotted wearing the ring while blowing out candles on her 33rd birthday last week. Cyrus and Morando first met on a blind date in 2021, a few months after the Flowers singer’s split from her previous husband, actor Liam Hemsworth. The singer started dating Hemsworth in 2010 after they appeared together in the movie The Last Song, and went on to marry him in 2018 before splitting eight months later. “It was blind for me and not really for him,” she said of her first date with Morando, whom she has been in a “low-key” relationship with ever since. “She is very happy with him,” a source previously told Page Six. “Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy… He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”

Read it at Page Six

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Mom-and-Pop Business Bankruptcies Hit Record High Under Trump
EVERYTHING’S GREAT!
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.02.25 1:37PM EST 
Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A record number of mom-and-pop businesses have filed for a special type of bankruptcy this year created to offer small companies a lifeline, new data show. Some 2,200 people and small businesses used Subchapter V rules, designed to help firms with less than $7.5 million in debt obtain fast and affordable credit relief, according to Epiq Bankruptcy Analytics. President Donald Trump’s trade wars have contributed to the growth of the program, which launched in 2020, according to Bloomberg. Last year, the threshold was reduced to $3 million in a bid to reduce the number of qualifying businesses and slow the federal program’s use. Bloomberg reports, “High borrowing costs, cautious consumers and the Trump administration’s trade war are weighing on earnings for the smallest businesses.” Subchapter V cases rose 8 percent to 2,221 year to date in November, according to data from Epiq. Florida court-approved trustee Carol Fox told Bloomberg, “Creditors are just breathing down their necks.” Subchapter V filings are now being registered faster than longer-standing Chapter 11 bankruptcies, which grew 1 percent to around 6,000, according to Bloomberg. Chapter 11s are generally used by businesses and higher net-worth individuals to restructure debt. Epiq collects data from federal courts to analyze bankruptcy filings.

Read it at Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Avant-Garde Compact Espresso Machine Is the Ultimate Gift For Your Favorite Caffeine Lover
RAISE THE BAR-ISTA
Scouted Staff
Published 11.21.25 6:03PM EST 
Demi espresso machine from Terra Kaffe on a countertop next to a sink and a cutting board with an avocado
Terra Kaffe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From gift cards to French presses to coffee makers, there’s no shortage of holiday gifting options for caffeine fanatics. But if you’re looking for something that marries bold design with brewing precision, it’s hard to beat Demi from Terra Kaffe. This compact, artful espresso machine can make any kitchen feel like a gourmet café, delivering tasty drinks with function, form, and no unnecessary fuss.

While most at-home coffee setups rely on pods, Demi runs on fresh whole beans, giving you barista-level flavor without any plastic waste. It also offers the largest menu of any compact automatic machine, brewing espresso, lungo, Americano, and drip coffee at the push of a button. Best of all, its compact design makes this a truly versatile machine that can fit perfectly in apartments, small kitchens, and tight counters. Less clutter, less upkeep, fewer headaches—what more can you ask for?

Demi - Compact Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
Buy At Terra Kaffe

Whether you’re grabbing a gift for your favorite caffeine aficionado or upgrading your own routine, there’s never been a better time to purchase a Demi. Terra Kaffe’s Black Friday sale takes $250 off the machine, making it a must-have for the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘Stranger Things’ Fans Are Spotting Big Errors in Season 5
STRANGER THINGS INDEED
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.02.25 11:56AM EST 
Noah Schnapp attends the "Stranger Things 5"
Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Stranger Things fans sparked social media chatter over several inconsistencies in Season 5. Fans noticed that Noah Schnapp’s character, Will, had a different age when he was taken to the Upside Down, an alternative dimension. Also, in episode 3 of the season, Will’s mother Joyce, played by Winona Ryder, says that he was 11 when he went to the supernatural world, but a missing person poster on the show showed that he was actually 12. Another flashback scene shows Will building Castle Byers with his older brother Jonathan, played by Charlie Heaton. A user noticed “the error in Will’s flashback when he & Jon are building Castle Byers & it’s sunny and all pretty.” Another fan wrote that this “makes no sense” because Jonathan said when “he and Will built Castle Byers, it was pouring rain, and they both got so soaked.” The fan also noted that the brothers’ normal behavior in the episode did not align with the storyline, since it also marked “the day their father left the house.” This is not the show’s first continuity scandal. “Birthdaygate” occurred in the second episode of Season 4, when fans noticed that Will’s family failed to mention his March 22 birthday. The Duffer brothers, the creators of the show, said they “forgot about Will’s birthday” and retroactively changed it to May 22 because it was “too mean” to imagine that everyone just forgot about him.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Young Musician, 26, Dies After Sudden Hotel Emergency
SHOCKING
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.02.25 11:49AM EST 
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Poorstacy performs during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park on September 17, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Daniel Boczarski/Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Rapper Poorstacy, whose real name was Carlito Junior Milfort, died Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida, following an undisclosed “incident,” police confirmed. According to a hotel worker who spoke with TMZ, the 26-year-old musician checked in with a woman and a toddler at a hotel in the city, where he stayed for 10 days before being transported to a hospital Saturday morning following a medical emergency. The Boca Raton Police Department confirmed to the Daily Beast that the “incident” occurred at an address along the North Federal Highway. No further details, including the cause of death, have been revealed. The young musician, known for blending hip hop with various rock genres, worked closely with drummer Travis Barker, 50. Following news of the rapper’s death, Barker shared a clip on his Instagram Stories of the two filming a music video, captioned, “Rest in peace, you’ll never be forgotten.” He later also shared a link to their song Choose Life. Aside from working with Barker, the rapper was also featured on the Grammy-nominated 2020 Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack, and dropped his most recent song Nothing belongs to you. in July. Fans have flooded the rapper’s Instagram to honor the late musician.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now