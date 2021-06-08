Apple Pays Multimillion-Dollar Settlement After Techs Post Woman’s Explicit Pics
PAYBACK
An Oregon woman who had her explicit images and video exposed online by iPhone repair technicians has received a multimillion-dollar settlement from Apple, the New York Post reports. After the 21-year-old sent her phone in for a repair, the workers found racy pictures and a sex video on her phone and then posted them to her Facebook account so that it looked like she had shared them herself. While Apple paid out the settlement, the facility where the woman sent her phone was owned by the company Pegatron, which is reportedly reimbursing Apple for the settlement and has fired the two techs involved. The exact figure of the payout has not been disclosed. A separate lawsuit revealed that Pegatron’s insurer is refusing to cover the cost of the settlement, the Post reports. Apple had reportedly tried to prevent the details of the settlement from becoming public amid fears it would harm the company’s reputation.