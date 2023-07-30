Apple Isn’t Letting Elon Musk Rename Twitter on the App Store: Report
RULES ARE RULES
If you were wondering what else might possibly go wrong in the botched facelift that has been Elon Musk’s Twitter rebrand, the answer is: the App Store reportedly won’t let him change the iOS app’s name. The snag is due to an App Store rule that mandates its iOS apps have a minimum of two characters, according to tech blog BleepingComputer, which first reported the issue. The restriction seemingly only applies to the app on its Store page; once installed, the app’s name becomes X. “If they manage to obtain approval, it would mark the first instance since the inception of the iOS App Store that such a permission has been granted,” said noted data scientist Nick Sheriff, who outlined the problem in a tweet. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Meanwhile, Android users will be delighted to know that no such restrictions apparently exist for the Google Play version of the app, which is named X on its store page.