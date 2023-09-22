Apple Slammed for Keeping Andrew Tate’s Real World Portal in App Store
‘MISOGYNISTIC’
Apple is under fire for keeping an app created by Andrew Tate in its App Store. According to The Guardian, the Real World Portal is being criticized for its misogynistic content and apparent similarity to a pyramid scheme. The law firm representing the four women who alleged Tate sexually and physically assaulted them said Real World Portal teaches young men how to exploit women and provided evidence to demonstrate that the app was a pyramid scheme in which subscribers were charged $49.99 a month to participate. Tate’s app was banned from Google’s Play store following those allegations. The firm, McCue Jury & Partners, said in a Sept. 15 letter to Apple, which takes 30 percent from apps in its store: “In continuing to host RWP, not only is Apple potentially indirectly financing Tate’s alleged criminal activities but is aiding the spread of his misogynistic teachings.” Tate has denied all allegations against RWP. He is set to go to trial on human trafficking charges along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women.