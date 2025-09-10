Apple Stocks Dive After Launch of Thinnest iPhone

Cheat Sheet
1
Shock as Popular Reality Star Named as ‘The Bachelorette’
MORMON MOM
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.10.25 11:52AM EDT 
Taylor Frankie Paul attends Hulu's Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Monica Schipper/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, Taylor Frankie Paul, has announced that she will lead season 22 of The Bachelorette. “This is something so new for me because obviously I got married young, divorced, and then the first guy I met was the next relationship,“ Frankie Paul told host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday. The 31-year-old creator of #MomTok—a community of Mormon mothers from Utah who create TikTok content about their lives—divorced her then-husband, Tate Paul, following a 2022 soft-swinging scandal that became the catalyst for Hulu’s show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. She shares two children, Indy and Ocean, with her ex-husband, and has one child, Ever, with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. Her fellow Secret Lives cast mates—Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck— have joined the latest season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. Frankie Paul is the first bachelorette who has not come from within the franchise. All previous leads were originally contestants on ABC’s The Bachelor. The star revealed that she will remain on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

2
Lions Eat Zookeeper Alive in Front of Horrified Tourists
‘HE NEVER SCREAMED’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 09.10.25 11:58AM EDT 
Published 09.10.25 11:07AM EDT 
Lions kept in captivity in Thailand
SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

A zookeeper has been eaten alive by a pack of lions, a safari park in Thailand announced on Wednesday. An eyewitness to the attack gave a baffling description to the local TV network. He said the experienced animal handler got out of his vehicle and turned his back on the lions, apparently waiting for them to approach. “He stood for about three minutes, then a lion walked slowly and grabbed him from the back. He did not scream,” Professor Tavatchai Kanchanarin told Thairath TV. “Three or four other lions then joined in... biting the zookeeper.” The medical professor said he thought the man’s behavior was “weird.” Visitors to the park watched helplessly as the pride chewed him to the bone, unable to do anything but blare the horns of their vehicles and wait 15 minutes for authorities to arrive with guns, according to the Daily Mail. The wildlife protection director at Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Sadudee Punpugdee, told AFP that the zookeeper “usually fed the lions” and was mauled by six or seven cats. Questions have since been raised about the park’s safety standards, although an unnamed senior official told local media, “We have rules and we repeat them often as we work with dangerous animals.”

3
Kirsten Dunst Reveals She Wouldn’t Want Sequel to Iconic Movie
DON’T BRING IT ON
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.10.25 11:27AM EDT 
Published 09.10.25 11:25AM EDT 

Kirsten Dunst, 43, is not interested in a Bring it On reboot. Dunst, who was just 17 when she filmed the 2000 cheerleading movie, told Denny Directo from Entertainment Tonight that she is not interested in acting or producing a sequel. “No, no,” she said emphatically, “leave good things in the—like, where they are.” The movie, which centers around two high school cheerleading teams as they prepare for a national competition, was followed by six direct-to-video sequels without any of the original stars. “I don’t need to put on a cheerleading outfit, or, I don’t even know what I would do. Be a coach or something?” Dunst remarked. But that doesn’t mean Dunst, who has credits in serious indie movies as well as major blockbusters, is not opposed to doing another comedy. “I just want to do something that my kids would love that I was in.” Dunst shares two sons—seven-year-old Ennis and four-year-old James—with her husband, actor Jesse Plemons, 37. In her latest project, Dunst co-starred with Channing Tatum in Roofman, a 2025 dramedy directed by Derek Cianfrance about a veteran-turned-criminal squatting in a Toys “R” Us store.

4
Devastating Poll Reveals Most Americans Aren’t Buying RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Claims
SHOT DOWN
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 09.10.25 11:40AM EDT 

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s claims that his crusade against vaccines is based on science are overwhelmingly rejected by the public, a damming survey has found. A Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,084 U.S. adults nationwide found that less than a quarter (24 percent) support the Trump administration’s sweeping targeting of vaccines recommendations because they believe they are backed by science and facts, with nearly half (48 percent) believing the policies are not science driven. Kennedy, a known vaccine skeptic for years, including pushing the long disputed claim they cause autism, has not been subtle in his overhauling of recommendations for immunizations, which is causing turmoil within the public health agencies he oversees, especially the CDC. Since becoming heath secretary, Kennedy has overseen major changes such as removing recommendations that young and healthy people and pregnant women should get vaccinated against COVID-19, all while citing his “commitment to evidence-based science.” The Reuters survey also found that 48 percent fear children will not get the shots they need in the future, with 42 percent worried that they themselves will not be able to get vaccines they need under Kennedy’s reign.

5

Apple Stocks Dive After Launch of Thinnest iPhone

IN THE THICK OF IT
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.10.25 10:46AM EDT 
Tim Cook holds up a new iPhone 17 Pro.
Tim Cook holds up a new iPhone 17 Pro. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple showcased its newest—and skinniest—smartphones at its highly-anticipated launch event Tuesday, but failed to impress investors as stocks dived soon after. Stocks dropped by 2.3 percent to $228.95 as of Wednesday morning, reflecting disappointment with the lack of advancements on the company’s artificial intelligence efforts, according to analysts. The Cupertino-based occasion is considered Apple’s most important event of the year as the company aims to impress investors and customers with its latest technology. Apple’s newest designs were leaked ahead of the event by Bloomberg, and according to the outlet, investors were left largely underwhelmed. While the company made advancements with the smartphones’ hardware and design, Apple’s lack of artificial intelligence advancements has put the company in a vulnerable position compared to the rest of its Silicon Valley competitors who have jumped on the AI bandwagon. Along with the iPhone 17 Air—the company’s ultra thin model—the iPhone 17 Pro was released alongside new smartwatches and improved AirPods. CEO Tim Cook has called the Air model “a total game changer.” According to Apple’s press release, the Air is “more durable than any previous iPhone” while also being the “most power-efficient iPhone ever made.”

6
Steve Irwin’s Dad Tears Into Wannabe ‘Crocodile Hunter’
CRIKEY MATE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.10.25 11:18AM EDT 
American ‘Real Tarzan’ Influencer Facing Investigation Over Crocodile Wrestling Videos
American ‘Real Tarzan’ Influencer Facing Investigation Over Crocodile Wrestling Videos Instagram

An American influencer who filmed himself wrestling crocodiles in Australia has come under fire from Bob Irwin, father of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin and a lifelong crocodile advocate. In a rare statement, which came after thrill seeker Mike Holston, aka “The Real Tarzann” came under investigation from Queensland authorities, Irwin suggested that influencers who engage in reckless stunts should have “d--khead legislation” thrown at them and be “booted out the door.” Irwin called for a crackdown on influencers after becoming concerned about a “runaway train” of content creators “encouraging and glorifying harmful wildlife interactions.” He added, “This isn’t a Steve Irwin issue. This is about an individual illegally interfering with protected fauna. Anyone who actually knows how to handle crocodiles knows they don’t respond well to capture. It’s a specialized skill to do it without causing dangerous stress and lactic acid build-up—and this bloke clearly had no clue.” Addressing the colorful name for his proposed legislation, Irwin added: “That’s exactly what content creators like the Real Tarzann are in my books: d--kheads. Because anyone who harms wildlife for fun, is.” Holston’s actions are being “actively investigated” by Australian authorities, they announced on Tuesday. Interfering with a saltwater crocodile carries an on-the-spot fine of $8,345, which can rise to a maximum of $37,000. Irwin says these fines are nothing compared to the money influencers’ videos can earn them online.

7
Hulk Hogan’s Will Leaves Everything to Just One Person
HULKMANIA: THE ESTATE EDITION
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.10.25 10:59AM EDT 
Hulk Hogan
Nick Hogan, Brooke Hogan, Linda Hogan and Hulk Hogan (Photo by Carley Margolis/FilmMagic) Carley Margolis/FilmMagic

Hulk Hogan made his son the sole beneficiary of his estate, leaving out his estranged daughter Brooke entirely. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the wrestling legend’s will delegated his cryptocurrency, personal property, rights to publicity, and the unknown value of a potential medical malpractice lawsuit. That malpractice lawsuit is likely to be filed by Hulk’s widow, Melanie Sky Daily, who believes that a neck surgery her husband underwent in May contributed to his rapid decline in health and sudden death. Brooke Hogan, 37, had asked her father to be removed from his will in 2023, when the two fell out. In the months leading up to Hulk’s death, Linda Hogan, Hulk’s first wife and Nick and Brooke’s mother, had stirred drama in the family by calling her ex-husband a “complete liar” and her daughter a “narcissist.” Nick Hogan is also attempting to shut down a documentary that shows an infamous 2012 sex tape of Hulk and the wife of Hulk’s best friend, the radio provocateur Bubba the Love Sponge. The documentary becomes available on Friday, and it premiered (with the sex scene cut out) in Tampa on Tuesday with Brooke in attendance.

8
Trump Orders Others to Put Pressure on Putin as His Peace Promise Falls Apart
PHONE A FRIEND
Janna Brancolini
Published 09.10.25 11:31AM EDT 
Trump met Putin last month in Alaska for a summit to end Russia's war against Ukraine, but any headway made is still unclear.
Trump met Putin last month in Alaska for a summit to end Russia's war against Ukraine, but any headway made is still unclear. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

President Donald Trump has come up with a round-about way to try to end the war in Ukraine while avoiding a direct confrontation with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. The U.S. president has asked European leaders to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on products from India and China in a bid to pressure the two countries to stop buying Russian oil, thereby cutting off Russia’s funding source. U.S. officials said they too would impose 100 percent tariffs on goods from China and India, but only if the EU does too. The U.S. has already hit Indian products with a 50-percent duty. The proposal comes as White House officials have begun to lose hope that the Trump administration will be able to broker a peace deal with Russia, which this week launched the biggest aerial strike of the war so far. Trump has repeatedly threatened tougher sanctions against Russia but has failed to follow through. In some cases, the administration has even eased restrictions, allowing Moscow to acquire the money and materials it needs to fuel its invasion, The New York Times reported in July.

9
Uber to Offer Helicopter Option on App
GET TO THE CHOPPA
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.10.25 10:28AM EDT 
Published 09.10.25 10:27AM EDT 
UberChopper
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Uber announced Wednesday a new partnership that will let riders book helicopter trips as soon as 2026. President and CEO Andrew Macdonald said the ride-hailing service will partner with helicopter company Blade to usher in the “next generation of travel,” CNBC reported. The Uber-Blade partnership comes after Joby, a venture-backed aviation company aspiring to make electric air taxis, paid Blade $125 million to acquire the company in August. Joby founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt announced that the partnership with Uber would “lay the foundation for the introduction of our quiet, zero-emissions aircraft in the years ahead.” While Blade helicopters are neither quiet or environmentally friendly, Joby is currently developing its own electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which is not yet approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. Customers can already book seats from the Blade mobile app for travel to other Blade terminals, usually between 10 and 100 miles away. The company partnered with Uber in 2014 over the July Fourth weekend to offer a limited-time “UberChopper” service to take New York City passengers willing to pay per $500 seat to the Hamptons.

10
Celeb’s Cop Son Put on Leave After Car Crash Killed Teen
CRASHED OUT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.10.25 10:46AM EDT 
garrychapman/Instagram
garrychapman/Instagram

The son of reality TV star Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has been placed on administrative leave from his job in the police force after a deadly car chase ended tragically in Alabama, according to TMZ. Priceville Police Officer Garry Chapman, 24, is under internal review following an incident that left a 17-year-old teen dead and multiple others injured. Authorities pulled over a suspected DUI driver in Priceville—a pursuit that crossed into Hartselle and culminated in a horrific crash at the intersection of Highway 31 and 36 on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. The vehicle barreled into a minivan carrying four teen boys. Tristan Hollis, recently turned 17, died at the scene. Three other teens—Gavin Prater, Noah Prater, and Braxton Wales—were hospitalized, with Gavin in pediatric ICU and Noah in intensive care. Priceville’s police chief confirmed Chapman has been placed on paid leave as part of standard protocol while both an internal investigation and an official crash review proceed. TMZ notes several sources confirm Garry is indeed Dog the Bounty Hunter’s son and appeared on his father’s reality shows. Families have launched fundraisers for the injured teens. An emotionally charged vigil has already been held, honoring Hollis.

