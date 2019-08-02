CHEAT SHEET

    Apple Stops Allowing Contractors to Listen In On Siri Users

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    REUTERS

    Apple will no longer allow human contractors to listen in on Siri users to allow their recordings to be graded, The Guardian reports. It was previously reported that Apple’s contractors are “regularly” able to hear private information while grading recordings, such as the sound of people carrying out drug deals or having sex. The recordings were frequently made following accidental triggers of the Siri digital assistant. Apple said the practice will be suspended until it had conducted a thorough review, and said users will be able to opt out altogether in a future software update. The contractors were tasked with grading the recordings for quality-control reasons, such as judging whether the activation of Siri was deliberate and whether Siri gave an appropriate response.

