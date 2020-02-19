Apple Tries to Halt Publication of Book Over ‘Company Secrets’: Report
Apple reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to halt the publication of a book titled App Store Confidential because it believes the work contains “confidential company secrets,” the German publication Focus reported. The German-language book was written by Tom Sadowski, who managed the App Store for Germany, Australia, and Switzerland from 2014 until December 2019. It reportedly chronicles Sadowski’s work at the company, including meetings with CEO Tim Cook. Apple sent a letter to Sadowski and his publisher, Murmann Verlag, asking them to stop delivering the book to stores, recall all copies, and destroy manuscripts of the book, Focus reported. Apple said in a statement that while it regrets “the way this longstanding Apple employee violated our working relationship, his actions left us with no other option but to terminate his employment.” Sadowski said in an interview with Der Spiegel that he shared the manuscript with Apple before it was published and that he believes the book will be more beneficial than harmful for the company.