Apple Tweaking iPhone Autocorrect to Stop Ducking Annoying Expletive Change
CURSE LIFTED
Apple announced Monday that it will tweak iPhones’ autocorrect feature to stop its irritating habit of replacing one of the most versatile expletives in the English language to “ducking.” “In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief, at an Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California. TechCrunch reported that Apple’s autocorrect would be radically improved in iOS 17 thanks to an AI-powered upgrade, in which autocorrect will get better at predicting your next words and phrases by learning the terms that you use most frequently—including curse words. News of the foul-mouthed feature comes as the company also unveiled its all new, $3,499 Apple Vision Pro mixed-reality headset.