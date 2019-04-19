WATCH & LEARN
Get $55 Off the Apple Watch Series 3 Water Resistant And GPS-Enabled Smartwatch
If you didn’t know, Amazon’s No.1 best-selling smartwatch is the Apple Watch 3 with GPS — and it’s on sale right now for $230. This isn’t the first sale Amazon’s run on the last edition and top-rated Apple Watch — whose nearly 1,000 reviews land it a 4.8-star average rating — but this is the lowest price it’s ever reached, about $55 down from its average over the last year. And yeah, while it’s not the latest edition, the 42mm smartwatch has GPS (which is great) and everything you need from a wrist-computer: heart sensor, WiFi connectivity, accelerometer, magnetic charging, and up to 18 hours of battery life — hopefully about the time you’re awake on any given day. It’s probably time to get yourself a smartwatch, and the smash hit Apple Watch at its lowest price is a great way to blast through that door.
