Apple’s Billionaire CEO Tim Cook Replaced in Shock Swap

Apple announced on Monday that Tim Cook is being replaced as the company’s CEO.

Cook, who succeeded Steve Jobs in 2011 shortly before the tech legend’s death, will assume the role of executive chairman effective Sept. 1.

The 65-year-old tech exec will be succeeded by John Ternus, the company’s senior vice president of hardware engineering.

“Cook will continue in his role as CEO through the summer as he works closely with Ternus on a smooth transition,” Apple said in a press release.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Apple CEO Tim Cook during a meeting with business leaders at the U.S. Ambassador's Residence on October 28, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Cook’s 15-year tenure saw the tech giant develop products such as AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro.

Cook shared in a release that “it has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple” and praised Ternus, 50, as a worthy successor.

“John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor,” he said in the statement. “He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future.”

Ternus, who was profiled by both The New York Times and Bloomberg this year, will join Apple’s board of directors when he steps into his role as the company’s eighth chief executive. Non-executive chairman Arthur Levinson will become the company’s lead independent director.