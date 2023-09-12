Apple’s iPhone 15 Ditches Lightning Port for USB-C

CHEAT SHEET
Apple is finally doing away with the Lightning connector for its iPhones. The previously foreshadowed move was officially confirmed Tuesday as the tech giant unveiled the new iPhone15 and iPhone 15 Plus at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The change means that users will now be able to charge iPhones, iPads and MacBooks with the same cord. The move will also make Apple compliant with a new European Union law which mandates that all smartphones sold in the EU from the end of next year have a USB-C interface for charging. The new iPhones will also feature an improved 48-megapixel main camera, and will be available in five colors—pink, yellow, green, blue and black.