Apple’s Siri and Google’s Voice Assistant Now Include Black Lives Matter Information

Apple and Google have updated their voice assistants with new responses to the questions “do black lives matter?” and “do all lives matter?” The voice assistants provide explanations to the Black Lives Matter movement and encourage users to seek more information at BlackLivesMatter.com. They also explain that the phrase “all lives matter” has been used to criticize Black Lives Matter. The move is one of multiple quick updates to the assistants, another coming in response to the coronavirus pandemic which provides information about COVID-19.