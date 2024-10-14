CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘Apprentice’ Star Omarosa Manigault Newman Endorses Kamala Harris

    YOU’RE FIRED

    Grace Harrington

    Breaking News Intern

    Omarosa Manigault Newman attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

    Rodin Eckenroth

    Omarosa Manigault Newman, known for her time on The Apprentice and brief stint at the Trump White House, endorsed Kamala Harris for president in an interview with Variety on Monday. “I think what’s grating on his nerves the most is that this [next] defeat may come at the hands of a woman of color,” she said. After serving as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in 2017, Manigault Newman called former president Donald Trump “a racist” and said he was declining cognitively in her 2018 memoir “Unhinged,” a sentiment she echoed in her endorsement. “Anyone observing Donald Trump and even taking a moment to compare from 2016 to now — what becomes apparent with what’s happening with Donald is that he has limited vocabulary,” she told Variety. She added that after her nearly 30 year career in politics (she was previously a Clinton staffer), she hopes Harris will bring in a new generation of political leaders. “When she wins — if she wins — I hope she’ll usher in fresh energy,” she said.

    Read it at Variety