‘Apprentice’ Star Omarosa Manigault Newman Endorses Kamala Harris
YOU’RE FIRED
Omarosa Manigault Newman, known for her time on The Apprentice and brief stint at the Trump White House, endorsed Kamala Harris for president in an interview with Variety on Monday. “I think what’s grating on his nerves the most is that this [next] defeat may come at the hands of a woman of color,” she said. After serving as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in 2017, Manigault Newman called former president Donald Trump “a racist” and said he was declining cognitively in her 2018 memoir “Unhinged,” a sentiment she echoed in her endorsement. “Anyone observing Donald Trump and even taking a moment to compare from 2016 to now — what becomes apparent with what’s happening with Donald is that he has limited vocabulary,” she told Variety. She added that after her nearly 30 year career in politics (she was previously a Clinton staffer), she hopes Harris will bring in a new generation of political leaders. “When she wins — if she wins — I hope she’ll usher in fresh energy,” she said.