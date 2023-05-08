Show Your Love for Brand New Moms This Mother's Day With These Curated Maternity Gifts
These Mother’s Day gifts will be cherished by new and soon-to-be moms alike.
Mother's Day is just around the corner (May 14th to be exact). What better way to celebrate the new and soon-to-be mamas in your life than with some top-quality maternity products from ApriaDirect? From comfy pillows to soothing belly balms, these curated picks will make her journey into motherhood easier and less stressful.
Willow 3.0 Leak-Proof Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump
This all-in-one breast pump is quiet and compact, allowing busy mothers to pump hands-free while tackling their never-ending to-do lists thanks to zero cords, tubes, or dangling bottles.While your new mom may already have an insurance-provided pump, this deluxe model has all the bells and whistles that insurance won't typically cover.
Milk can be stored directly in the self-sealing bags and later transferred to bottles with ease. This little powerhouse can handle up to five pumping sessions on a single charge. Best of all, its leak-proof design means moms never have to add "cleaning up spills" to their already-full to-do lists.
Motif Breast Pump Backpack
If your new mom already loves her breast pump, this backpack is the perfect storage solution for pumps and milk, with nine pockets for easy and efficient organization. The front pocket provides ample room for three eight oz. bottles, plus it’s insulated (all the pockets are), so moms can rest easy knowing that their milk is staying cool and fresh.
Hydrogel Nipple Pads
The only thing more draining than a 2AM feeding is a painful 2AM feeding. These convenient pads provide a quick-acting solution to deal with sore, tender, or cracked nipples. They instantly cool and soothe on contact, offering relief for an entire day. Its safe for the baby too, as the pads are non-toxic.
Lansinoh® Nursie® Breastfeeding Pillow
This breastfeeding pillow is different from most because it slides over a mother’s arm instead of around her waist (great for moms recovering from C-sections), bringing the baby closer to the breast and relieving mom’s back and shoulder pain. Soft yet firm, this unique pillow allows babies to latch and nurse at almost any angle. Plus, its compact and portable design makes it the perfect breastfeeding companion for busy moms on-the-go.
Brilliant Bliss Belly Mask for Stretch Marks
For the expecting moms, this belly mask fights off those pesky stretch marks with natural ingredients, like coconut oil and shea butter. It delivers deep hydration to soothe skin during pregnancy as the belly grows.
Liviliti Paptizer UV Sanitizer
The Paptizer uses 40 high-powered medical-grade lights to kill 99.9% of germs, viruses, and bacteria – plus unpleasant odors. It sanitizes pacifiers, bottle nipples, small toys, phones, or nearly anything else that fits into the tray. The cycle starts automatically after an item is placed in the Paptizer, and voice prompts keep mom informed as items are sanitized. The Paptizer is ozone- and mercury-free, ensuring that little ones are not exposed to potentially harmful substances.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.