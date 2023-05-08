This all-in-one breast pump is quiet and compact, allowing busy mothers to pump hands-free while tackling their never-ending to-do lists thanks to zero cords, tubes, or dangling bottles.While your new mom may already have an insurance-provided pump, this deluxe model has all the bells and whistles that insurance won't typically cover.

Milk can be stored directly in the self-sealing bags and later transferred to bottles with ease. This little powerhouse can handle up to five pumping sessions on a single charge. Best of all, its leak-proof design means moms never have to add "cleaning up spills" to their already-full to-do lists.