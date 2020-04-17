A Modern Cocktail Inspired by Historic Plague Water Concoctions

Aqua Epidemica Vondricii
By David Wondrich
INGREDIENTS
- 1.5 oz Whatever dark, unflavored and unsweetened spirit you’ve got: bourbon, rye, Jamaican rum, cognac, Armagnac, Crown Royal, añejo tequila, whatever. Or gin.
- 1 oz Red vermouth
- .5 oz Herbal liqueur: Chartreuse (yellow or green), Strega, Bénédictine, Jägermeister, Drambuie, etcetera.
- 6 dashes Angostura or Peychaud’s bitters (or three dashes of each)
- Glass: Cocktail
- Garnish: 1 finger band-aid sized Strip of lemon peel, if you’ve got it.
DIRECTIONS
Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with cracked ice. Stir, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Twist a lemon peel over the top and discard. Unclench.
