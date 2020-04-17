A Modern Cocktail Inspired by Historic Plague Water Concoctions

Try this delicious and versatile cocktail recipe from Half Full Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich.

Shannon Sturgis

Aqua Epidemica Vondricii

By David Wondrich

INGREDIENTS

  • 1.5 oz Whatever dark, unflavored and unsweetened spirit you’ve got: bourbon, rye, Jamaican rum, cognac, Armagnac, Crown Royal, añejo tequila, whatever. Or gin. 
  • 1 oz Red vermouth
  • .5 oz Herbal liqueur: Chartreuse (yellow or green), Strega, Bénédictine, Jägermeister, Drambuie, etcetera.
  • 6 dashes Angostura or Peychaud’s bitters (or three dashes of each)
  • Glass: Cocktail
  • Garnish: 1 finger band-aid sized Strip of lemon peel, if you’ve got it.

DIRECTIONS

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with cracked ice. Stir, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Twist a lemon peel over the top and discard. Unclench. 

