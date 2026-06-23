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These Top-Rated AquaSonic Electric Toothbrushes Are on Sale for Prime Day—Save Up to 43% Now

ALL SMILES

Now this is a Prime Day gem! Save big on AquaSonic’s premier products.

AD BY AquaSonic
A smiling woman in a beige robe holds an AquaSonic electric toothbrush while a man in a navy sweater stands behind her with his arm around her shoulder, both posed against a light gray background.
AquaSonic

You’ve never had a better excuse to level up your oral care routine. AquaSonic is slashing prices—up to 43%— on its most beloved (and highly-rated) oral care products for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Whether you’re due for a new toothbrush or ready to make flossing a daily habit, these picks have every base covered.

The Vibe and Black Series are two of AquaSonic’s premier toothbrushes. They have ultra-fast wireless charging, 40,000 VPM (vibrations per minute) motors, and four brushing modes (clean, soften, whiten, massage).

Vibe Series Toothbrush
32% Off
Shop Now Amazon$34

Black Series Toothbrush
40% Off
Shop Now Amazon$30

The Icon Toothbrush meets you where you are, enhancing your natural technique with micro-vibration and a smart timer that keeps you on the dentist-approved two-minute routine.

Icon Toothbrush
43% Off
Shop Now Amazon$17

Flossing is the step everyone skips and everyone knows they shouldn’t. AquaSonic’s Aqua Flosser makes it easy, flushing out food particles and plaque from spots commonly missed when brushing.

Aqua Flosser
40% Off
Shop Now Amazon$30

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