AquaSonic’s Bestselling Water Flosser Is 40% Off for a Limited Time

Mark Walter suddenly decided to sell his majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers less than a year after purchasing majority ownership in the team. Jeanie Buss is fighting the deal. The Buss family’s trust owns 17.8 percent of the Lakers, and Jeanie’s lawyer says the family did not agree to the selling of the team to Bob Iger and Joshua Kushner, and any vote suggesting the Buss family is selling “would be and is void.” Previous reporting suggested the Buss family had agreed to sell its shares, which would oust Jeanie from her current role as team governor. The siblings seeking the sale contend that four of the trust’s six beneficiaries approved it, enough for the measure to pass. In response, Jeanie’s lawyers argue in a letter: “No sale of the … 17.8 percent ownership interest in the Los Angeles Lakers, Inc. can be effectuated without approval by the current co-trustees, i.e., Jeanie, Janie and Joey Buss,” they write. If the sale is approved, it will be the highest price ever paid for an American sports team.
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- 1Jeanie Buss Fights Siblings Over Lakers SaleFAMILY FEUDThe Buss family’s trust owns 17.8 percent of the Lakers, and Jeanie says the family did not agree to the sale.
- 2Emma Thompson’s Actress Mother Dies at 94‘SUPREMELY PEACEFULLY’Her last screen appearance was in 2020.
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- 3Teacher Says 8-Foot Snake Blamed for School Fire Is InnocentJUSTICE FOR NANNERLife science teacher Brittany Jacobs says Nanner was simply trying to escape the fire, which had already started.
- 4Flyer Busted After Customs Makes Wild Discovery in SuitcaseA REPTILE DYSFUNCTIONThe haul included several protected species, each worth hundreds of dollars on the black market.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Stay Sleep Without the GrogginessSNOOZE BETTERInfused with CBD and CBN, these sleep gummies help you fall asleep without the next-day hangover.
- 5ESPN Founder Dead After Battling Severe Health ConditionVISIONARYBill Rasmussen came up with the business idea while stuck in traffic with his son.
- 6Video Shows Tourists Wiped Out by Flash FloodNIGHTMARE VACATIONThe vacationers were taking selfies on a rock at a national park.
- 7Diana’s Brother Announces ‘Deeply Personal’ Book on PrincessREAD ALL ABOUT ITHis new book promises to dispel “untruths” surrounding Diana.
- 8MLB All-Star Mysteriously Vanishes Before GameMISSING IN ACTIONThe second baseman has been placed on the restricted list.
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- 9Honeymooning Couple Killed in Horrific Helicopter CrashHONEYMOON HORRORThe local deputy mayor said there was “nothing left” of the aircraft after visiting the site where it went down.
- 10Super Bowl Champion Dies at 56 After 19-Year Health Battle‘THE STRONGEST MAN’The Baltimore Ravens have paid tribute to “a beloved legend, mentor and man to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.”
Acclaimed actor Phyllida Law, the mother of actors Emma and Sophie Thompson, has died at 94. Law died “supremely peacefully at home, surrounded by all of her family,” her longtime manager, Jacky Leggo, said. Born in Glasgow in 1932, Law initially enrolled at the Bristol Old Vic theater school hoping to become a stage designer, before discovering a love of acting she described as a “happy mistake.” Her career would span eight decades across stage, television, and film. She appeared opposite Alec Guinness in A Voyage Round My Father and later took roles in films including Much Ado About Nothing, Emma, The Time Machine, Miss Potter, and Albert Nobbs. Law frequently worked alongside her daughters, appearing with Emma in Peter’s Friends, The Winter Guest, and Nanny McPhee, and with Sophie in the 1996 adaptation of Emma. Her final screen appearance was in the 2020 film Then Came You. Law was awarded an OBE in 2014 for services to drama and charity. She is survived by Emma and Sophie.
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If you ask any dentist, they’ll undoubtedly tell you that flossing is one of the most important things you can do for your oral hygiene. Aside from helping keep cavity-causing plaque and bacteria in check (and your breath fresher), regular flossing has also been associated with benefits that extend beyond your mouth, including supporting overall gum and cardiovascular health. While traditional string floss certainly gets the job done, water flossing offers extra perks, especially for those with sensitive gums, braces, or dental work, or anyone who finds conventional flossing a chore. The pressurized stream of water can reach between teeth and along the gumline, flushing out stubborn food particles and debris without the occasional gum irritation (and bleeding) that can come with string floss.
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An 8-foot python has been accused of starting a fire at a Virginia middle school, but the snake’s owner insists it escaped after the blaze began. Firefighters responded to Forest Middle School in Bedford County just before 1 a.m. on Thursday and found smoke and water pouring from the second floor. Inside a classroom, crews discovered the 8-foot-long python, named Nanner, hiding beneath a desk. The Fire Marshal’s Office said investigators believe Nanner escaped its enclosure and knocked over a heat lamp, sparking the fire. “The snake contributed to starting the fire,” the fire marshal told WDBJ. “However, I don’t think there was any maliciousness involved on the snake’s side.” Life science teacher Brittany Jacobs disputed that account, saying Nanner broke free to escape the heat after the fire started. “She pushed on the screen so hard to get out that she bent the metal locks,” Jacobs wrote on Facebook. “She left the room because it was so hot in there.” Jacobs said she was “devastated” after losing 18 years of teaching materials. Eight classrooms suffered water damage, and a tortoise was killed in the fire. Jacobs has since removed all animals from her classroom.
A traveler was arrested at a Tokyo airport after Customs officials discovered about 200 lizards stuffed inside 22 pairs of socks in his suitcase, according to reports. Daniel Isaac Velasco Baltazar, 23, arrived at Haneda Airport from South Korea when officials found the reptiles hidden in his luggage. One of the animals was already dead when the suitcase was opened. The haul included nine Mexican alligator lizards, an endangered species with strict international trade restrictions. Velasco Baltazar allegedly told investigators he’d bought the lizards in Mexico for roughly $3.50 to $4.70 each. Some of the reptiles can fetch around $630 apiece in Japan, according to reports. Keith Jeffries, vice president of K2 Security Screening Group and former federal security director at Los Angeles International Airport, said the profit margin explains why smugglers keep trying. “If there’s a market for it, people will attempt to smuggle it,” Jeffries told Fox News Digital. “We’ve seen this before many times. It happens more frequently than any of us would like.”
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Tossing. Turning. Flipping the pillow to the cool side. Again. Sleep should come easily after a long day. Unfortunately, sometimes stress, anxiety, and racing thoughts have other plans. If you’re looking for a sleep aid that won’t cause grogginess the next day, River Botanicals has you covered.
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ESPN founder Bill Rasmussen died on Tuesday at the age of 93 after battling Parkinson’s disease. Rasmussen founded ESPN with his son Scott in 1979, creating one of the biggest sports media networks. The idea began in 1978, shortly after Rasmussen was fired as communications director for the New England Whalers. While stuck in traffic with his son, he suggested creating a television network devoted entirely to sports. With financial backing from Getty Oil and deals with the NCAA and Anheuser-Busch, ESPN launched in 1.4 million homes on September 7, 1979. Its first program was SportsCenter, hosted by Lee Leonard and George Grande. “Bill was a remarkable man—a visionary and an innovator who conceived the idea of a network entirely devoted to sports,” ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. Rasmussen served as ESPN’s first president and was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2025. He is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. His wife of 56 years, Lois, died in 2011.
Tourists at a popular Thailand hot spot were washed away in a flash flood. According to footage that has circulated on social media, several vacationers were taking selfies on a rock at Doi Suthep-Pui National Park when the water rose rapidly around them. Some tourists attempted to crawl or swim out of the chaos, while many others panicked and screamed for help. Park rangers reported to the scene to rescue the victims, and no major injuries have been reported. Bystander Arttie Martin, who shared the video to his Facebook account, recounted the incident to Viral Press. “It was truly a matter of split seconds,” the man said. “I was just about to take off my shoes and walk into the middle to follow the foreigners and take a photo of the waterfall.” He also said he shared the video as a warning to tourists, especially during the country’s rainy season. Local police warned those caught in the flash flood to leave the area shortly before the video was taken.
Charles Spencer is to publish a bombshell book about his sister, Princess Diana, in which he will allegedly lift the lid on “untruths” about her narrative, including her marriage to King Charles, by whose allies she was later smeared as unbalanced. The “historic” book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, is due to be published next month and will be a “deeply personal account” of his relationship with his sibling. Spencer, 62, said the approaching 30th anniversary of Diana’s death convinced him to write down his memories “once and for all.” (“The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective,” he added.) Spencer is also expected to confront his role in Diana’s infamous 1995 Panorama interview; reporter Martin Bashir approached him with forged bank statements and persuaded Spencer to introduce him to Diana, a decision he has since expressed profound regret over. His own private life has also known its share of turbulence: he has been married three times and has seven children. He is now in a relationship with archaeologist Dr. Cat Jarman, his co-host on the Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte’s whereabouts are unknown after he failed to show up for Monday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox. “All I know is that he’s dealing with a personal issue,” team manager Torey Lovullo said following the second baseman’s no-show. “He was put on the restricted list. That’s as much as I know right now. I’m sure in time, we’ll start to uncover some information.” The three-time All-Star, who is from the Dominican Republic, traveled with the Diamondbacks to Boston for the three-game series, though his current location is unknown. Diamondbacks shortstop and good friend of Marte’s, Gerard Perdomo, also spoke out on his teammate’s unknown departure. “I don’t know anything,” Perdomo, 26, told reporters. “I didn’t see him here, and we haven’t talked yet. At the end of the day, we are a family, and we’re going to support everybody, no matter what.” Marte, 32, wears jersey #4 for the Diamondbacks, where he has been a key player since joining the team in 2017. Marte was placed on the restricted list after his Arizona home was broken into last season, after which he briefly returned to the Dominican Republic.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
A pair of British newlyweds and their pilot died when their helicopter crashed into a landing pad on Sifnos, a Greek island in the Mediterranean Sea, on Monday. Local police have named the couple as Alexander Cromie and Marie Ebert, who were honeymooning in the country. Authorities have not publicly identified their pilot. Manolis Foundoulakis, the island’s deputy mayor, arrived at the site not long after the crash at around 6.15 p.m. local time. He said there was nearly “nothing left” of the helicopter. Two of the bodies were found still inside, with the third discovered nearby, Foundoulakis said, adding that locals had heard a “bizarre engine noise coming from the aircraft” as it was coming in to the landing pad. An investigation into the cause is ongoing. The British Foreign Office said its “thoughts are with the families during this difficult time.” Blackstone, the asset management firm where Cromie worked, added that he was “beloved by everyone who knew and worked with him,” and that “our thoughts are prayers are with his loved ones.”
Former NFL linebacker O.J. Brigance has died aged 56 after a 19-year battle with ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Steve Bisciotti, owner of the Baltimore Ravens, for whom Brigance won the 2000 Super Bowl, announced his death on Monday. “We are devastated by the awful news that we have lost O.J. Brigance,” Bisciotti wrote in a statement. “O.J. was a beloved legend, mentor and man to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.” He added that it was “a tremendously sad day for Baltimore.” Brigance was told when he was diagnosed in 2007, aged just 37, he would likely live for another five years at most. John Harbaugh, his former coach, called him “the strongest man in the organization” for his 19-year perseverance after that news, continuing to attend games and practices with the help of a motorized wheelchair as his disease progressed. Brigance was married to Chanda Minor-Brigance, whom he met in 1989 and married in 1994. Minor-Brigance remained by her husband’s side throughout his lengthy health battle.