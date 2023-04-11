Gun Used in Deadly Louisville Shooting to Be Auctioned Off—Under State Law
VICIOUS CYCLE
The AR-15-style rifle used by a gunman to kill five people at a bank in Louisville on Monday morning will be auctioned off to the public in the future, according to Mayor Craig Greenberg. In an emotional speech at a Tuesday press conference, Greenberg called for a change to the state law that mandates guns confiscated by local police be returned to state police and then put up for purchase at auction. “Under current Kentucky law, the assault rifle that was used to murder five of our neighbors and shoot at rescuing police officers will one day be auctioned off,” the city mayor said. “Think about that. That murder weapon will be back on the streets.” Greenberg appealed to the state’s GOP-led legislature to allow local municipalities to regulate their own firearm ordinances, which would allow his administration to “destroy the guns that have been used to kill our friends.” He said he “didn’t care” about politics, adding, “Arguing is not a strategy. Doing nothing is not a strategy.”