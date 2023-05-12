CHEAT SHEET
Arby's Manager Found Dead in Walk-In Freezer
Employees at an Arby’s in Louisiana discovered their manager dead in the restaurant’s walk-in freezer on Thursday night. The other workers found the woman in the freezer and called police, who confirmed she had died, according to The San Jose Mercury News. A police captain told local TV station KADN that they are still investigating, but that they believe it to be the result of an accident rather than a homicide. The victim’s identity and the circumstances surrounding her death remain unknown.