Arcade Fire Frontman Win Butler Accused of Sexual Misconduct: Report
‘I F**KED UP’
The frontman of indie band Arcade Fire allegedly used his fame to take advantage of devout fans, according to Pitchfork. Three women have come forward alleging that their sexual interactions with singer-guitarist Win Butler “were inappropriate given the gaps in age, power dynamics, and context in which they occurred,” according to the publication. A fourth, gender fluid person also alleges they were sexually assaulted twice in 2015, when they were 21 and Butler was 34. The three women, described by Pitchfork as “devoted fans,” were also notably younger, between the ages of 18 and 23 during their interactions with the married Butler, who was between 36 and 39 during 2016 to 2020. In a written statement to the publication, Butler confirmed he had sexual relations with the four people but maintained that they were consensual and not initiated by him. In a second statement to Pitchfork, he said: “While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior. As I look to the future, I am continuing to learn from my mistakes and working hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of. [...] I’m sorry I wasn’t more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people—I fucked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences.”