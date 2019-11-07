WOAH
Archaeologists Believe They Found ‘World’s First Mammoth Trap’ in Mexico
Archaeologists in Mexico believe they found the “the world's first mammoth trap” after finding the largest discovery of mammoth remains ever, Agence-France Presse reports. The archaeologists on Wednesday announced they found a trove of 800 bones from at least 14 mammoths in Tultepec, close to where the Mexican government is seeking to build a new airport for Mexico City. “This is the largest find of its kind ever made,” the National Institute of Anthropology and History said in a statement. The large find, along with evidence that the animals had been hunted, led the archaeologists to believe they had found a mammoth trap that was used over 14,000 years ago. “Mammoths lived here for thousands of years. The herds grew, reproduced, died, were hunted... They lived alongside other species, including horses and camels,” archaeologist Luis Cordoba said. According to researchers, at least five mammoth herds lived in the area where the remains were found.