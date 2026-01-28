Archaeologists Make A Shocking Discovery Built by the ‘Father of Architecture’

An archaeological dig in the small town of Fano, Italy, led to the discovery of the only building linked to Vitruvius, whom researchers have long called the “Father of Architecture.” Archaeologists found the ruins of a once-rumored Basilica that dates back over 2,000 years. Many may know of Vitruvius as the inspiration for Leonardo da Vinci’s “Vitruvian Man,” but the acclaimed thinker is better known to scholars for his consequential, early writings on architecture. Born around 70 B.C., the ancient figure wrote “De architectura,” which has served as the basis of the field. The search for the Roman civil building has captivated historians for 500 years because of its association with the Roman engineer. Italian authorities announced the astonishing finding to the public on Jan. 19, with the regional archaeological superintendent Andrea Pessina stating, “There are few certainties in archaeology … but we were impressed by the precision [of the match].” Reuters was first to report on the discovery.