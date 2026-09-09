Archeologists Make Mind-Blowing Discovery That Was Buried for 2,000 Years

A Minnesota pastor has died weeks after suffering a catastrophic spinal injury aboard a cruise ship in Italy while traveling for his son’s wedding. Stephen Junker, 58, fell into a pool aboard Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess on August 16 and was found “face down and unresponsive,” according to his family. He was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital in Naples by the Italian Coast Guard. Doctors diagnosed Junker with severe spinal cord compression at the C3-C4 level and performed emergency surgery the following day. His family was later told he would be quadriplegic if he survived. He also developed a drug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection in his lungs, which his family believed was linked to the near-drowning. Junker was eventually transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where he died on September 4. “He was surrounded by his wife, children, parents, and friends,” his family said on a GoFundMe page. “Further diagnostic testing had revealed injuries that were not treatable.” Junker was pastor of Chippewa Lutheran Church in Brandon, Minnesota, and is survived by his wife, children, and grandson.
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- 1Cruise Ship Passenger Dies After Suffering Horror InjuryTRAGEDY AT SEAHe was on the cruise for his son’s wedding.
- 2Sinkhole Swallows A-Lister’s Driveway Outside $10.5M HomeA HOLE NEW PROBLEMThe 30-foot-deep chasm has prompted an emergency declaration.
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- 3Archeologists Make Mind-Blowing 2,000-Year-Old DiscoveryBURIED BEAUTYIt could be the biggest find of its kind ever.
- 4Eiffel Tower Staff Strike Amid Shock Order to Female WorkersOUT OF SIGHTThe directive related to a visit by a religious group.
Shop with ScoutedHere’s Why Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s PergolasBACKYARD GLOW-UPAdding a pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand.
- 5View Alum Becomes First Woman to Play Disney’s Iconic GenieNEVER HAD A FRIEND LIKE HEROne of TV’s most recognizable talk-show voices will step into a legendary Broadway role, becoming the first woman to play the Genie in any Disney Aladdin production worldwide. Sherri Shepherd will bring her comedy chops to Broadway’s Aladdin for a limited run this fall.
- 6Biden Issues Major Health Update After Cancer DiagnosisSPEAKING OUTThe former president says Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is “more personal” for him this year.
- 7‘Full House’ Star Pulls Plug on 30-Year MarriageHOUSE DIVIDEDThe breakup comes years after the couple was the face of the highly public college admissions scandal.
- 8Grammy Winner Suffers Scary Collapse on StageSTAR IN TROUBLEThe musician performed the next night without mentioning the incident from the night before.
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- 9Grim Discovery After Family’s Private Plane Disappears‘UNIMAGINABLE LOSS’The four American family members who went missing aboard their private plane from the Bahamas to Florida have now been found.
- 10Cruise Passenger Dies on Board Luxury ShipTRAGEDY AT SEAThe death occurred aboard a cruise from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Southampton, England.
A huge sinkhole has opened beneath the driveway of Nicolas Cage’s $10.5 million Malibu beachfront home, forcing authorities to evacuate 31 properties. The chasm appeared early Tuesday on Sea Level Drive, and officials said coastal erosion caused the collapse. By evening, it had grown to roughly 30 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet wide, prompting Malibu to declare a local emergency. It is unclear if Cage’s 4,000-square-foot home, which he bought in 2024, was occupied when the sinkhole formed. The collapse also triggered a gas leak, forcing Southern California Gas Co. crews to shut off supplies while emergency teams assessed the damage. Seven homes were deemed hazardous, while another 24 lost safe vehicle access as the road narrowed. Officials have warned that high tides and rain linked to Tropical Storm Marie could worsen the situation. A Red Cross shelter was opened at Malibu High School for evacuated residents.
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Archeologists Make Mind-Blowing Discovery That Was Buried for 2,000 Years
A spectacular mosaic hidden beneath Rome for almost 2,000 years will open to visitors following a major archeological excavation. Discovered under Oppian Hill, close to the Colosseum, the artwork covers a subterranean wall measuring 10 meters high and 16 meters wide. Its scenes include a bearded philosopher, a centaur and a young poet receiving a laurel crown. Archeologist Francesco Pacetti told The Times of London that the team believes it could be “the biggest wall mosaic ever found in the Roman world”. Dating to the first century A.D., the mosaic may have belonged to an affluent Roman home or Emperor Nero’s Domus Aurea palace. It was eventually sealed beneath the vast public baths built under Emperor Trajan. The surviving artwork contains life-sized figures, columns, and striking blue sections made with gemstones. It also portrays a mysterious port city, although experts remain unsure whether it depicts a real location or an imaginary one.
The Eiffel Tower closed on Monday amid a staff strike after management allegedly ordered female employees to stay out of sight while a Hindu group toured the structure. The organization, Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), is based in Ahmedabad, India. Around 100 of its members toured the tower on Saturday, when “women were asked to leave their places of work in order to place men there,” Diane Davoine, a union representative for the staff, told CNN. “So that absolutely does not go down well with the employees, with women obviously, who are all humiliated by what happened, by the way some were treated.” The Eiffel Tower Operating Company said the tour group had requested limited “interactions with women.” BAPS Paris disputes the claim. “It was never, at any point, intended as a request rooted in gender, and any suggestion to the contrary does not reflect the spirit or values of our fellowship or the delegation,” the group said in a statement to CNN. Local authorities have ordered an investigation, and Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire has called the alleged directive “not acceptable.” The tower reopened on Tuesday.
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The View alum Sherri Shepherd has been named Disney’s next Genie in Aladdin on Broadway. The 59-year-old will join the cast at the New Amsterdam Theatre this October, marking the first time a woman has been cast to play the fan-favorite character in any of Disney’s 11 productions of Aladdin worldwide. She has big shoes to fill as the lovable and funny Genie, with Robin Williams in the original animated movie and Will Smith in the live-action remake. Shepherd follows acclaimed stage actors including Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart and, most recently, Caleb A. Barnett. But comedy is the Less Than Perfect and 30 Rock star’s bread and butter. She just finished a national comedy tour, and she had her own semi-autobiographical sitcom and a daytime talk show—both titled Sherri. She even brought her signature brassy humor to Broadway’s Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella in 2014 as Madame, the Evil Stepmother. Shepherd is slated to perform in the long-running show through Jan. 3, 2027. Shepherd said this achievement is “a dream come true” after Disney announced her casting on Tuesday. “I’m ready to rub the lamp, unleash some magic, and have the time of my life on Broadway.”
Former President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the radiation treatment he underwent for prostate cancer “worked as intended.” The 83-year-old posted on X to mark September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, which he says feels “more personal” this year. In his post, he advocated for early screening for the disease. Biden’s office announced his diagnosis of an aggressive form of prostate cancer with bone metastasis in May 2025. He completed radiation therapy in October. “I am deeply grateful to the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who helped to control my cancer and who continue to take such good care of me,” he wrote. “Their skill, dedication, and compassion mean so much. The radiation treatment from last fall worked as intended, and I continue to do the things I care about, like finishing my memoir.” His book, Promise Me, America, is scheduled to come out on November 17, and is a reflection of his single term in the White House.
“Full House” star Lori Loughlin has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 30 years, Mossimo Giannuli. The couple, who married in 1997, initially separated in August 2025, TMZ reported. Loughlin, 62, noted irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split from Giannuli, 63. The two share daughters Olivia Jade, 26, and Bella Giannulli, 27. The breakup comes years after the family was the face of the highly public college admissions scandal, which resulted in prison time for both Loughlin and Giannuli. Loughlin was subsequently fired by Hallmark following the scandal but was rehired in December, with the actress set to reprise her role in When Calls the Heart. TMZ reports the couple has a prenup but will determine spousal support at a later date. They sold their Hidden Hills mansion for $12.65 million late last year. On Monday, Loughlin posted a video collage to Instagram with the caption: “Here’s to things working out 🤍”
Singer Ray LaMontagne, 53, collapsed suddenly during his concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Saturday. The Grammy-winning artist was in the middle of his song “Jolene” when he fell backward to the floor. “Thank you to everyone who came out to tonight’s show at the Ryman,” LaMontagne’s team said in a statement. “Ray is in good hands with the local EMS and is being treated for heat related dehydration, he is doing well now and is grateful for everyone’s understanding.” The musician is currently on his Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour, which commenced on August 23 in Salt Lake City, Utah. “I hope you will come out and join me and my friends and help us celebrate this moment in time,” he told fans in his tour announcement. “It wouldn’t be the same without you.” LaMontagne won a Grammy in 2011 with the Pariah Dogs for Best Contemporary Folk Album for God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise. He performed on Sunday as scheduled at the Louisville Palace in Kentucky. He did not address the events from the night before. The Daily Beast has reached out to LaMontagne’s rep.
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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.
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Four bodies have been recovered after a private plane carrying a Florida family home from a weekend trip to the Bahamas vanished Monday. Mario Lamar, 80, was piloting the plane with his wife, Lili Lamar, 79, and the couple’s grandchildren, Sofia Sosa, 28, and Christian Sosa, 22, were on board. The family reportedly went on a Labor Day weekend trip to their vacation home in the Bahamas and, while heading back to Florida, the five-seater PA-34 Piper aircraft and its passengers “vanished” near North Andros Island. The siblings’ father headed to the Bahamas after hearing about a possible crash and began his own search, along with the children’s uncle and two other brothers. All four bodies have been recovered, and the family spokesperson Silvia Larrieu issued a statement Tuesday to the Miami Herald, saying the family had to bring their deceased loved ones back to the U.S aboard their own vessels. “The search and recovery mission was conducted alongside family members and civilians who answered our call for help. … We are deeply grateful to everyone who supported us, searched alongside us, and kept our family in their prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn this unimaginable loss.”
A passenger aboard a luxury cruise died during the 12-night European excursion. The passenger, whose identity has not been revealed, was brought ashore from the Regent’s Seven Seas Voyager at the Port of Greencastle in County Donegal in Ireland on Aug. 28. Ireland’s national police and security force said the death was due to a medical emergency and not subject to a criminal investigation. A spokesperson for Foyle Port, where the ship was docked, said the individual would “be transferred to Letterkenny [University] Hospital,” adding, “It was all organized by the ship’s agent and dealt with by the Garda in accordance with Irish regulations.” The Seven Seas Voyager departed from Reykjavik, Iceland, for a 12-night trip ending in Southampton, England. The route included stops in Iceland, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland. Go Visit Inishowen, a local tourism agency in Ireland, said in a statement: “Sadly, we understand that a passenger has passed away. Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones at this difficult time.”