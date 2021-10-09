Archbishop Apologizes After Rapper Desecrates Cathedral With Sexy Video
WHOOPS
Talk about sinful! The archbishop of Toledo apologized Friday after Spanish rapper C. Tangana released a racy music video with Argentinian singer Nathy Peluso set inside one of Spain’s most famous cathedrals. As reported by The Guardian, a statement from the archdiocese of Toledo claims that the archbishop was unaware of the video and its contents—which include Peluso dancing in a suggestive manner while priests look on, the rapper and the singer grinding on one another, and, at one point, Peluso holding up Tangana’s severed head in a shot meant to mimic one of the paintings inside the holy space.
...Did we mention the video is for a song titled “Ateo,” or “Atheist”?
The statement says the archbishop “deeply regretted what had happened,” and adds: “We humbly and sincerely ask for the forgiveness of all the faithful, whether lay people or priests, who have rightly felt wounded by this inappropriate use of a sacred place.” The archdiocese will apparently take new measures to “ensure that nothing similar happens again”.