Archbishop of Canterbury Slapped With Speeding Fine Days After King’s Coronation
HOLY MOLY
The Archbishop of Canterbury was convicted of speeding just days after crowning King Charles III at his coronation. The Most Rev. Justin Welby, 67, was ordered to pay $640 in fines and charges and was given three penalty points on his license on Wednesday over an incident in October in which he was driving his Volkswagen Golf at 25mph in a 20mph zone as he traveled to his Lambeth Palace residence in London. The archbishop pleaded guilty to the offense, according to the Evening Standard. His conviction came on the same day that Welby made headlines in Britain by criticizing the U.K. government’s plan to address illegal immigration, calling it “morally unacceptable.” Robert Jenrick, Britain’s immigration minister, said Welby was “wrong” and defended the plan, under which migrants arriving in the U.K. by small boats would be sent back to their homeland or a third country like Rwanda.