CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Catholic Church Staff Caught Snooping on Porn Sites

    SACRILEGE!

    Brooke Leigh Howard

    Reporter

    A woman holds rosary beads while she prays and waits for smoke to emanate from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel.

    Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

    Catholic church staff—including a senior clergy member—were busted in Germany this week for attempting to access porn on their work computers. Fifteen staff members at the Archdiocese of Cologne tried around 1,000 times to get down and dirty on restricted websites, which is unsurprisingly prohibited on church property. The church discovered the online creepers after launching a security test system last year to block sites that “pose a risk.” According to the archbishop Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, he was “disappointed...that employees attempted to access pornographic sites,” and said an investigation will be launched to address the websurfing suspects.

    Read it at BBC
    ,