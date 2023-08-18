CHEAT SHEET
Catholic Church Staff Caught Snooping on Porn Sites
SACRILEGE!
Catholic church staff—including a senior clergy member—were busted in Germany this week for attempting to access porn on their work computers. Fifteen staff members at the Archdiocese of Cologne tried around 1,000 times to get down and dirty on restricted websites, which is unsurprisingly prohibited on church property. The church discovered the online creepers after launching a security test system last year to block sites that “pose a risk.” According to the archbishop Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, he was “disappointed...that employees attempted to access pornographic sites,” and said an investigation will be launched to address the websurfing suspects.