A Boeing 737 carrying 181 passengers was forced to make an emergency landing after a tire exploded on the runway during takeoff. The flight, bound for Paris from Sweden, took off only to immediately turn around as passengers heard a large bang during the ascent, which was later revealed to be one of the tires detonating. “When [the plane] started, it shook a great deal. It shook and vibrated a lot,” passenger Maya Carenco told Swedish outlet Expressen. “My legs are still vibrating. When we were in the air, I did not know what happened, but now that we do know, I’m a bit shocked.” Paramedics raced to the scene, and a sweep of the area found debris on the runway. The cause of the explosion remains unknown so far, and further inspections are taking place, airport officials confirmed. After a brief delay, the flight took off without further incident, and arrived at Charles De Gaulle Airport around two and a half hours later.
Ancient treasures from a sunken city nearly 2,000 years ago have been retrieved by archaeologists and divers off the coast of Alexandria, Egypt. Cranes hauled the old relics from the bay of Abu Qir, retrieving items such as a headless statue, a sphinx, and a priest figure. The site may have been a part of the bygone coastal town called Canopus, the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities said. “There’s a lot underwater, but what we’re able to bring up is limited. It’s only specific material according to strict criteria,” said Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathi. “The rest will remain part of our sunken heritage.” Egypt signed UNESCO’s Convention on Underwater Cultural Heritage in 2001, which limits its ability to retrieve submerged artifacts. According to Mohamed Ismail, head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the relics date back to successive periods, beginning with the Ptolemaic era, which lasted approximately 300 years. The retrieved treasures will be restored and exhibited at the Alexandria National Museum.
Jason Kelce has weighed in on the news of his brother Travis’ engagement to Taylor Swift, a day after the pair broke the internet with “the proposal heard ’round the world.” In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, which the Kelce brothers co-host, the elder Kelce took a moment to address the news on everybody’s lips with a special segment. “Gigantic piece of ‘New News’ that just hit the waves,” he said. “We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off. So, he is not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged! The proposal heard ’round the world!” he excitedly proclaimed, before shouting “F--- yeah!” into the microphone. The former Philadelphia Eagles center also addressed last week’s record-breaking episode of the podcast, which featured Swift sitting down for her first interview with the brothers on their football podcast and culminated in her announcement of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. This week’s episode “probably won’t be as good as the last episode of ‘New Heights,’” Kelce conceded. “Thanks to the one and only Taylor Swift for hopping on and deciding to talk with two complete idiots that don’t know anything about the music industry. It was a doozy! So get ready for a much lower bar this week.”
Superstar astronaut Katy Perry has said she is seeking “justice” during a grilling in her $15 million legal fight over a mansion in California. She and her ex, Orlando Bloom, purchased the house in 2020 from 85-year-old Carl Westcott, who subsequently sued to void the deal, claiming he was not mentally fit at the time to agree to it. Perry was being quizzed at a second trial over the future of the house in Montecito near Santa Barbara. She remained tight-lipped on the possibility of making money on the saga, but did admit, “I stand to lose money if it doesn’t work in my favor,” AP reports. During the trial, a judge dismissed a question from Westcott’s team about whether Perry knew their client had been entered into a mental institution earlier in the battle. “This is, I don’t want to say unethical, but this is simply an effort to drive a narrative to parties outside this courtroom,” her lawyer said. The trial is expected to continue for two more days.
Gloria Gaynor, whose signature 1978 hit “I Will Survive” is an LGBTQ+ anthem, has donated thousands to right-wing candidates and conservative groups in the last three years. Gaynor, 81, was announced as one of the artists chosen by Donald Trump to be honored at the Kennedy Center in December, alongside Kiss and Sylvester Stallone. The mixed reaction to the disco diva accepting Trump’s honor saw her X account deleted, while she has now limited comments on her Instagram page. MeidasTouch found through FEC records the singer had donated almost $22,000 to right wing politicians and organizations under her real name Gloria Fowles since 2023. They include Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Mike Johnson, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and New Journey PAC which targets Black conservative voters with MAGA candidates. There are no direct donations to Trump however. The Daily Beast has contacted Gaynor’s representatives for comment. After her spot in the Kennedy Centre honor list was announced, The View co-host Ana Navarro wrote on Instagram that Gaynor is a “goddess” and deserves her “flowers.” However she noted, “I wish she wouldn’t accept an award from the hands of a man who has attacked the rights and history of women, people of color and LGBTQ. The gay community in particular, helped turn her signature song into an anthem.”
A Wisconsin dad of three who faked his own death in a kayak to be with his lover in Eastern Europe has been sentenced to three months in prison. Ryan Borgwardt, 45, received a sentence of 89 days for obstructing law enforcement during the August 2024 stunt—close to double what was recommended as part of his no-contest plea deal, announced on Tuesday, which also saw him agree to pay law enforcement $30,000 for the costs of trying to locate him. Before his sentencing, Borgwardt said: “I deeply regret the actions I did that night and all the pain I caused my family, friends.” Despite prosecutors asking for just 45 days, Judge Mark Slate of the Green Lake County Circuit saw fit to increase it almost twofold. “He obstructed law enforcement for a total of 89 days,” the judge explained, per CNN. Borgwardt fled via an elaborate route to Georgia, in Eastern Europe, to rendezvous with a woman from Uzbekistan. “He regularly communicated with the woman, professing his love and desire to create a new life with her,” Green Lake County District Attorney Gerise LaSpisa said. Ultimately, he was convinced to return to the U.S. in December, where he was arrested. Four months later, his wife of 22 years divorced him.
Michael Jackson’s elder son Prince Jackson is tying the knot. Prince revealed on Tuesday he was engaged to his girlfriend of eight years, Molly Schirmang. “We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown together,” the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram. “I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories.” Among the gallery of pictures of the couple–soundtracked by his father’s hit, “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You”–was one with his grandmother, 95-year-old Katherine Jackson. After the death of Jackson in 2009, Katherine became the permanent guardian of Prince, sister Paris and brother Bigi, formerly known as Blanket. While her brother has happy romantic news, Paris called off her engagement to fiancé Justin Long last month, after announcing the news in December. One of the Instagram photos documenting their history showed Prince and his fiancée when he graduated with a degree in business administration from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. The King of Pop’s eldest son also has a YouTube channel featuring footage of him riding motorcycles across America, including going to Las Vegas last year to celebrate what would have been his father’s 65th birthday.
Burning Man festival’s “Orgy Dome” has been blown away, leaving festivalgoers without their infamous oasis of intimacy. Orgy Dorm organizers announced Sunday that the 150-person campsite had been destroyed after dust storms tore through Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, where the annual festival is held. “Our build team worked so hard this past week to *erect* our lovely space,” the sex-positive collective running Orgy Dorm said on Instagram. “Unfortunately, the winds yesterday undid all that labor and wrecked our structure. We are still here and thankfully safe, we hope to gift the playa some workshops and will keep you updated.” On Tuesday, the organizers shared a list of supplies, from ball bungees to pipes, asking festivalgoers to bring whatever they could in order to rebuild. The Orgy Dorm was founded in 2003 and consists of climate-controlled tents padded with mattresses, couches, and pillows that provide a “consensual space for couples and moresomes to play during their stay,” according to its organizers. The sex palace reportedly entertained over 5,000 guests last year, with lines swelling outside. Burning Man began Sunday and is expected to run through Monday, Sept. 1.
Taylor Swift’s future father-in-law Ed Kelce has revealed his son Travis actually popped the question at least two weeks ago. However the couple kept their engagement quiet to not overshadow the announcement of the musician’s new album The Life of a Showgirl on the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast on August 13. Talking to Sydney radio station 2Day FM’s Jimmy & Nath with Emma on Wednesday morning, Australian time, Kelce said “They did keep it quiet for a while because Taylor had the album coming out, you don’t want to take away the energy from that.” Ed Kelce also revealed the engagement took place in Travis’s backyard—he and Swift, 35, were due to go to dinner, when he stalled her. “He said ‘Let’s go out in the garden on that little patio and have a glass of wine before we go, we’ve got time,’” Ed Kelce shared. “I think she knew something was up, she could see suddenly there were a lot more flowers out there. He did it out there and it was great.” Ed Kelce revealed Travis, 35, first showed him a photo of the engagement ring in July and a month ago had told Taylor’s father Scott he was planning to propose. Travis originally planned to ask Swift to marry him next weekend, before heading to Brazil for the Kansas City Chief’s season opener. “He wanted to make a big production out of it some place, he wanted to make it special,” Kelce’s dad said. “I told him the same thing Scott told him, asking her is what’s going to make it special, not where you do it, you can do it on the side of the road! Scott said ‘Get it done, don’t worry about any special date, you’re ready, you’ve got the ring, go do it!” When asked if Taylor and Travis wanted kids, Ed Kelce said “most definitely, they both do.” However when quizzed on wedding plans or dates, he told the Australian Today show “I’m gonna go mute on that and let them bring it up when they’re ready!”
Denzel Washington, one of Hollywood’s most celebrated leading men, says he doesn’t watch movies. The Oscar-winning actor made the baffling confession during a GQ interview with director Spike Lee and rapper-turned-actor A$AP Rocky to promote their new movie, Highest 2 Lowest. “I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t,” Washington, 70, said, sending his two collaborators into a fit of laughter. “I’m just being honest with you! I don’t watch movies! I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies.” A$AP Rocky asked, “Is it because you make them?” Washington replied, “Probably. You know, I’m tired of movies,” adding that he had made “too many” of them. Since his debut in 1981’s Carbon Copy, Washington has racked up more than 40 film credits and also boasts an extensive stage career. He has collaborated with Lee five times, including on 1992’s Malcom X, which earned Washington an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Highest 2 Lowest is an English-language remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic High and Low.