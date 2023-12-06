CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Architect of Capitol Threatens to Fire Its Watchdog for Working Remotely
SHOW UP
Read it at Roll Call
The Architect of the Capitol’s Inspector General Christopher P. Failla, whose scathing report earlier this year led President Joe Biden to fire the agency’s leader, is now facing the prospect of termination by his boss’ replacement, Roll Call reported. Acting Architect of the Capitol Chere Rexroat, who was appointed after Brett Blanton’s ouster, told Failla that he must stop working full-time out of his Florida residence and return to D.C. to work in person by March or be fired. Failla scoffed at the request and shot back that it raised the question whether “I as an IG can be swayed by fear or favor in the future as well.”