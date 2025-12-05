Architecture Legend Frank Gehry Dies at 96

Holiday gifting season is nearly here, and cookware is one of the surest ways to impress any foodie on your list. The right additions can elevate any kitchen, making home-cooked meals taste like dishes pulled straight from your favorite restaurant. Now, just in time to help you shop smart for your favorite chef, QVC is offering premium cookware at holiday prices that are hard to beat.

This slow cooker from GreenPan is perfect for busy cooks, making it easier than ever to prepare a tasty, full-course meal without needing to spend even a second behind the stove. With four one-touch presets, it’s an ideal pick for anyone who wants chef-level results with minimal effort.

GreenPan 5Qt Ceramic Non Stick Hinged Lid Slow Cooker Price reflects discount. Buy At QVC $ 54

This compact nonstick skillet helps your favorite cook whip up everything from morning eggs to juicy burgers, all while saving space on both stovetops and in cabinets.

Greenpan Savour Ceramic Nonstick 8" Skillet w/ Spatula Price reflects discount. Buy At QVC $ 24

No meal is complete without a dreamy dessert! The TikTok-viral Ninja CREAMi lives up to its name by turning simple ingredients into homemade ice cream, sorbet, and milkshakes on demand.

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Frozen Treat Maker w/ Extra Pints Price reflects discount. Buy At QVC $ 200

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.