A Shirt That Cools You Down as You Sweat—Science Has Finally Delivered
Keep It Cool
Nothing can ruin a relaxing summer day like swimming in a puddle of your own sweat. Luckily, science has developed micro-ventilated fabric, which allows more cooling airflow than traditional weaves. The fabric pulls sweat away from your skin and disperses it, meaning you can bake in the heat without a pit stain in sight.
Snag a classic cut T (or one in every color) for all your casual barbecues.
Women's Vortex Vent™ Cooling V-Neck Short Sleeve
Men's Vortex Vent™ Cooling Crew Neck
If you plan on hitting the links or the driving range during the summer, you can also get the fabric in a fitted polo. It's breathable, stylish, and won't restrict your movement as you swing big.
Men's Vortex Vent™ Cooling Polo
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission. Have a question about why you're seeing this ad? Let us know!