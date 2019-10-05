Are Dems Really Nominating Another Massachusetts Liberal?

Donald Trump and progressives have something in common: They both want Elizabeth Warren to be the Democratic nominee.

If polls are to be believed, then Warren is either on the verge of overtaking Joe Biden or already has. For many Democrats, this is a matter of the heart wanting what the heart wants—of falling in love, instead of falling in line. Biden is seen as moderate old news, while Warren would be a bolder choice who would also—as the first female president—be an historic one.

For Trump and the GOP, their rooting interest is more Machiavellian: They look at Warren in roughly the way Ohio State looks at Indiana, or the cheetah looks at the wildebeest—which is to say they see her as the second coming of Hillary Clinton.