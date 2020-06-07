‘We Aren’t Stupid’—Yes, People Are Booking Cruises for 2020

Just a few short months ago, we were all glued to our televisions, watching images of the Diamond Princess sail around with 700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 onboard. David Fisman, an epidemiology professor at the University of Toronto, told Vox that the cruise line had “basically trapped a bunch of people in a large container with [the] virus." Then, we were warned that nearly 50,000 passengers may have been in contact with port workers infected with the virus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Cruise ship ports closed around the world and thousands of cruise industry workers were laid off indefinitely. Some predicted the end of the entire industry.

While much of the world remains in lockdown and many borders remain sealed off to travelers, a surprising number of people are researching and booking cruises. We’re not just talking about a few people booking trips next spring, we’re talking about loads of people booking cruises set to sail—sometimes, with thousands of other passengers—this summer.

When I began researching this article, I was expecting to find a handful of healthy, budget-conscious twenty and thirtysomethings looking to save a buck on cruises next year. While I did find that, I also heard from grandparents and families with young children who were looking forward to sailing in just a few months, some having zero reservations about boarding an airplane to reach the port city. Most people I spoke with expressed having full confidence in existing cleaning protocols and safety measures on cruise ships. They think it’s smart that ships are adding additional safety measures due to COVID-19, but said the new hygiene protocols had little to nothing to do with their decision to book the cruise.