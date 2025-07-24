Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Before you get the wrong idea—this isn’t another military-inspired fashion trend. The last thing I want is to channel my inner Pete Hegseth—or any off-duty cop, for that matter. I first learned about the fitness benefits of wearing a weighted vest while walking (or other forms of exercise) from one of my favorite content creators, Scarlett Longstreet.

I had heard that wearing a weighted vest may help you burn up to double the calories during your workout, strengthen your core, and build cardiovascular endurance overall due to the added resistance. After getting a less-than-stellar DEXA Scan and B+ bloodwork last year, I decided I needed to make some changes, and my sedentary lifestyle and thrice-weekly Taco Bell habit were the first to get the ax.

My first investment was a weighted vest, and it’s still the best I’ve made. At first, I thought it would do nothing other than destroy my back, but after wearing one consistently during walks for the past year, I can genuinely say it’s doing something for me. Now that I’ve worked my ~weigh~ up to wearing 30 pounds on days when I’m in the zone, I feel strong AF, and that alone makes it a worthy purchase. Yes, I look a bit like Lara Croft when I sport it on the streets, but it’s kind of a vibe?

Now, the science backing weighted vests’ potential health-enhancing merits is still mixed. While studies show they can help you burn more calories, claims around better posture, core strength, and muscle gains remain largely inconclusive. That said, I can personally vouch for the cardiovascular boost: According to my Oura Ring 4, my heart rate climbs significantly when I wear it. On the same pace and incline that would normally keep me in zone one, the added weight pushes me solidly into zone two. In other words, even if the experts are on the fence, I’m fully sold on them.

At this point, I have a few weighted vests—different styles and weight levels. I’ll choose different options depending on the type of workout I’m doing (incline walk, zone one gabbing while on the phone, or a little job).

My favorite is this one from Wolf Tactical because it’s a bit less militant-looking (which is ideal for outdoor walks when you don’t want to scare people who aren’t hip to the budding fitness trend) and it has removable weights, so you can build up your strength over time and adjust as needed. If you’re just starting out, this weighted vest from Zelus is available in six, eight, ten, and twelve weight options, and is much less conspicuous than some of its heavyweight peers.

Weighted vests may be having a moment, but they’ve become a mainstay in my low-effort (aka lazy) fitness routine. I’m usually the first to roll my eyes at fleeting wellness trends, but this one has stuck. Whether you’re trying to make your daily walk a little more challenging or burn more calories while walking the dog, adding a weighted vest to your fitness gear lineup will do the trick.

