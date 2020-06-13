Argentina Church Reopens as Bar to Skirt COVID Ban on Religious Activities

Read it at Guardian
A pastor at an evangelical church in Argentina has reopened his church with bar tables and pastors dressed as waiters to get around a ban on religious ceremonies due to the COVID pandemic. Daniel Cattaneo opened the “worship bar” in the Comunidad Redentor evangelical church in the city of San Lorenzo this week after the government said it would allow bars and restaurants to open this week, but not churches. “We are standing here today dressed like this, carrying a tray, because it seems this is the only way we can serve the word of God,” Cattaneo posted on a social media Friday. “So, apart from the breaded veal headed for table four, here goes the word of God.”