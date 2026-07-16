Messi’s Soccer Bosses Face FBI Money Probe

The FBI has launched an investigation into possible fraud and money laundering within the Argentine Football Association, casting a shadow over one of the world’s most successful federations as it prepares to compete in Sunday’s World Cup final. U.S. investigators are examining tens of millions of dollars that allegedly moved through a web of South Florida companies with little or no apparent business activity, including several registered to virtual office addresses in Miami-Dade County. Banking records reviewed by the Miami Herald show that money has been flowing to private jet operators, luxury yacht charters, designer boutiques, and for other high-end purchases. Investigators are probing whether some of the money ultimately benefited senior federation officials and their allies. The federation’s president, Claudio Tapia, and treasurer, Pablo Toviggino, are already facing a separate investigation in Argentina over unrelated financial allegations, though both have denied wrongdoing. No charges have been officially filed stateside, and the federation has not publicly addressed the investigation.