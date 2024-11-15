Watch World Leader Do Trump’s ‘YMCA’ Dance at Mar-a-Lago

Right-wing Argentinian President Javier Milei gleefully performed Donald Trump ’s signature dance to his signature song, the Village People’s crowd-pleasing hit “YMCA,” at a conservative gala also featuring Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago.

The video, which has rippled across social media, shows the self-described “anarcho-capitalist” amid a throng of jubilant attendees of the conservative summit, doing Trump’s preferred arm-pumping shimmy to a song that has long been regarded as a gay anthem—and only more recently, a MAGA anthem.

President of Argentina Javier Milei hits signature Trump Y-M-C-A dance at Mar-a-Lago 🕺



pic.twitter.com/unFOoIHaYb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 15, 2024

Milei was at the gala to do more than dance, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Argentine became the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since his election victory, and he also delivered a speech in which he praised both the president-elect and Musk, whom he thanked for “the wonderful job he has been doing to save humanity” (via an interpreter).

After Trump’s win, Milei also said, “The world is a much better place, and the winds of freedom are blowing much stronger.”

Speeches gave way to photoshoots, it seems, as many of the attendees— Musk and Milei included—splashed social media with congenial photos from the gala.

Trump and Milei, both eccentric populists, have openly displayed mutual admiration for each other since the latter won his nation’s highest office in 2023. And Milei’s spirited dancing to Trump’s favorite tune only lends further credence to the pair’s amiable relationship.

Trump’s love for “YMCA,” a fixture at his rallies, is well documented .

It was, for one, among the songs to which the president bizarrely swayed to for around 40 minutes in October after medical emergencies in the audience derailed a rally, and it also played in the background as Trump boarded Air Force One to leave D.C. on Joe Biden’s inauguration day in January 2021.