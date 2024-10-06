Argentina’s President Accused of Plagiarizing UN Address from ‘The West Wing’

Argentina’s right wing libertarian president Javier Milei plagiarized a chunk of his recent address to the United Nations from an episode of The West Wing, according to reports in his home country. La Nacion columnist Carlos Pagni was the first to flag the striking similarity between Milei’s remarks and those by the fictional U.S. President Josiah Bartlett, played by actor Martin Sheen some two decades earlier. On September 24, Milei told the UN General Assembly: “because in these times what happens in one country quickly has an impact in others, we believe all people should live free from tyranny and oppression, whether in the form of political oppression, economic slavery or religious fanaticism. This fundamental idea must not be mere words, it has to be supported by deeds, diplomatically, economically and materially.” In fifteenth episode of The West Wing’s fourth season, Sheen’s Bartlett opined, “we are for freedom from tyranny, everywhere, whether in the guise of political oppression or economic slavery or religious fanaticism. That most fundamental idea cannot be met with merely our support. It has to be met with our strength: diplomatically, economically, materially.” Progressive newspaper Página 12 delighted in the news, stating, “the evidence is quite clear. It remains to be seen whether [West Wing] screenwriter Aaron Sorkin will sue Milei for plagiarizing that monologue.”