CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Argentinian Police Raid Diego Maradona’s Doctor in Death Probe
DOCTOR, DOCTOR
Read it at BBC News
Police raided the home and clinic of Diego Maradona’s doctor Sunday after the Argentinian soccer legend’s death earlier this week, according to the BBC. Maradona, who was 60, died of a heart attack Wednesday at his home just outside Buenos Aires. He had been recovering from brain surgery earlier this month. The investigation is into whether there was negligence in Maradona’s post-surgery treatment, the BBC reported. The doctor, Leopoldo Luque, is cooperating with the investigation, according to Al-Jazeera. “I know what I did. I know how I did it … I am absolutely sure that what I did the best for Diego, the best I could,” Luque said.