CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Argentinian Police Raid Diego Maradona’s Doctor in Death Probe

    DOCTOR, DOCTOR

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    JAVIER GONZALEZ TOLEDO/AFP via Getty

    Police raided the home and clinic of Diego Maradona’s doctor Sunday after the Argentinian soccer legend’s death earlier this week, according to the BBC. Maradona, who was 60, died of a heart attack Wednesday at his home just outside Buenos Aires. He had been recovering from brain surgery earlier this month. The investigation is into whether there was negligence in Maradona’s post-surgery treatment, the BBC reported. The doctor, Leopoldo Luque, is cooperating with the investigation, according to Al-Jazeera. “I know what I did. I know how I did it … I am absolutely sure that what I did the best for Diego, the best I could,” Luque said.

    Read it at BBC News