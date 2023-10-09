Teen Mom Who Battled Cancer Twice Killed in Car Crash

CHEAT SHEET
An 18-year-old mom—who battled cancer twice—was one of three people killed in a Kansas City car crash, leaving behind an infant daughter. Aria Mia Gonzalez was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma when she was 14, went into remission, and then was diagnosed with a recurrence when she was 30 weeks pregnant, The Kansas City Star reported. She was in the back seat of a vehicle that careened into a tree. Also killed were the driver Ashanti Hill and passenger Aniyah Lewis, both 19. Gonzalez’s family—who called her “our real life warrior”—is raising funds to take care of her baby.