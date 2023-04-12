Ariana DeBose Will Host the Tony Awards for a 2nd Consecutive Year
BREAK A LEG!
Academy Award winning actress Ariana DeBose will return to host the Tony Awards, taking place on June 11 in New York City, for the second consecutive year. “I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back! So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen,” DeBose said in a statement. “Here’s to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!” The theatre veteran is riding high on viral momentum after her rap number at the BAFTA Awards in February became an internet sensation. “She’s baaaack! We could not be more excited for the sensational Ariana DeBose to return to the Tony Awards stage as our host for this year’s show,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS. Nominations for this year’s Tony Awards will be announced on May 2.