Ariana Grande Drops New Album ‘Thank U, Next’
‘MUSIC SAVED MY LIFE’
Ariana Grande has dropped her fifth album, Thank U, Next, as well as a video for her new single, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” The new album, released just five months after Sweetener, is 12 tracks long and comes after a tumultuous time for the singer. She broke up with fiancé Pete Davidson and had to deal with the death of of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. In a snap review, Billboard calls the record an “ode to the ups and downs of moving on after darkness” that deals with the heartbreak and anxieties that come with the end of a relationship as well as the feeling of empowerment and independence that can be felt at the same time. Grande tweeted early Friday: “i love y’all. i hope u enjoy this album. this music, you guys and my friends saved my life. love u.” The album is now available on streaming services.