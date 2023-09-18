CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Ariana Grande Files for Divorce From Dalton Gomez

    TEARS LEFT TO CRY

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Ariana Grande

    REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

    On Monday, with the aid of celebrity attorney Laura Wasser, pop star Ariana Grande filed for divorce from her husband of two years, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, TMZ reports. The outlet said that Gomez filed his own request for divorce shortly after Grande, and that the two are likely making a coordinated effort to separate peacefully. Grande is reportedly in a relationship with her Wicked movie co-star Ethan Slater, who himself recently filed for divorce from his long-term partner, with whom he has a one year old son.

    Read it at TMZ
    ,