Ariana Grande Has a Tricky Question for Donald Trump Voters

Pop superstar Ariana Grande has a question for American voters: Has life got any better since Donald Trump was returned to the White House? The singer reposted a list of questions to her 373 million Instagram followers first posted by podcast host and makeup artist Matt Bernstein. On his account @mattxiv, which has almost 2 million followers, Bernstein noted in a story that Trump had now been in office for 250 days. He wanted to know following ICE raids on immigrants, anti-trans commentary, and attacks on free speech, would Trump voters say their life had improved? “Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down?” Bernstein asked. “Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?” Grande, who endorsed Kamala Harris, is no stranger to sharing memes designed to rile MAGA. In June, the Wicked star reposted a photo of a sign that read, “Could someone explain which crimes get you deported and which ones get you elected President? It’s so confusing.” After Trump’s election victory last year, Grande made her own message, saying she was “holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of this outcome today.” When Trump signed an executive order in January to recognize only male and female sexes, LGBTQ+ ally Grande posted a message that read, “Today is a tough day for our community. The incoming administration campaigned on attacking trans people’s lives, healthcare and dignity and we’re bracing ourselves for what these extremists will try to do next. No matter what comes, we will protect each other.”

Anti Trump Instagram post shared by Ariana Grande. Screen grab